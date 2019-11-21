One of the greatest moments of pride and happiness for any Pokémon player is stumbling across a shiny Pokémon . These alternately-colored creatures give you serious boasting rights, and they look super cool to boot. The thing is, shinies are super rare. However, there are a few different ways to significantly increase your chances of getting a shiny, one of which is by getting the Shiny Charm. Here's what you need to do to obtain it.

You'll need to trade Pokémon with players that own the opposite version if you hope to catch them all.

The Shiny Charm is a reward that's given to you after you've completed the Galar region Pokédex. That means you'll need to have caught and registered all 400 Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games. This is a challenging feat as some Pokémon are exclusive to Sword, and others are exclusive to Shield.

Once you've completed the Pokédex, travel to Circhester. Take a right immediately upon entering the city, and you'll see a building with several flags hanging from it. This is the Hotel Ionia. Enter the building and take the elevator up a floor.

Now head to the room on the far left of the building. Inside you'll find a few different people. Head to the back and talk to the man dressed like a tired doctor. You might recognize him as the man who gave you the Catching Charm earlier in the game. Upon verifying that you've completed the Pokédex, he'll hand over the Shiny Charm.

Make sure you go into your inventory and give the Shiny Charm to a Pokémon in your party to hold. Once this is done, your chances of seeing a shiny go up from 1/4096 to 1/458. That increases the odds quite a bit!

Catch all the shinies!

Now that you know how to get the Shiny Charm, it's time to work on completing your Pokédex. Don't forget to head to the hotel in Circhester once you've caught them all. I'm personally trying super hard to find a shiny Wooloo. It has black fleece instead of white fleece, and it's adorable! Good luck with your shiny hunting, and let us know if you catch any!