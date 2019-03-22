The Sonos Beam is our pick because it's the newer, more modern offering from Sonos that's small and compact but packs a powerful punch in terms of sound quality. It's great for filling small- to medium-sized rooms with rich sound from your TV or third-party streaming services. It also has Amazon Alexa integration built-in and works with Apple's Siri through AirPlay 2.

Sonos Beam is small enough to fit in any room but provide rich and powerful sound. It works with plenty of third-party audio and video streaming services, has Alexa built-in, and works with AirPlay 2.

Who should buy this smart and compact soundbar

If you are looking for a powerful but still reasonably priced soundbar for your television, then the Sonos Beam is a great option to consider. The Beam looks sleek and modern, and will fit anywhere without requiring a lot of extra space. It fills small to medium sized rooms with high quality sound, and the Speech Enhancement feature delivers more audible dialogue. Plus, it's easy to set up, just requiring an HDMI-ARC connection through the TV and the Sonos Controller app.

Is it a good time to buy the Beam?

The Beam came out in 2018 (this year at the time of this writing), so it's still a fairly new product from Sonos. That means that it'll be supported for quite some time and comes with the latest awesome features, like built-in Alexa and Siri through AirPlay 2.

Reasons to buy Small and compact size

Looks fresh and modern

Delivers rich and powerful sound

Speech Enhancement feature makes dialogue sound better.

Works with a variety of third-party services

Built-in Alexa integration and Siri through AirPlay 2 Reasons not to buy Requires HDMI-ARC connection

TVs older than five years won't work with Alexa

Siri voice controls through AirPlay 2 are limited to audio and playback only.

Small size, big sound

The Sonos Beam may be one of the newer options from Sonos, but it's definitely our favorite for several reasons.

First, the Beam's small and compact size make the soundbar perfect for pretty much any room without requiring more space or a new setup. It should fit nicely on your existing TV stand in front of the television, so most likely, no separate shelf is required.

Despite the small size, the Beam will fill up the entire room with amazing sound thanks to powerful woofers and tweeters. So whether you're watching something on the TV, streaming music, or listening to an audiobook or podcast, you'll hear it, no matter how close you are to the soundbar itself.

Sonos Beam is small and fits anywhere, packs in powerful sound, and has Alexa built-in and works with Siri.

The Beam is also equipped with far-field microphones, so it'll pick up your voice for voice control, no matter where you are in the room. Alexa and Siri also work interchangeably, so you can start off using one but switch to the other without any issues (although commands are limited on Siri through AirPlay 2 and you need a connected Apple product in order to use it).

Sonos also equipped the Beam with its new Speech Enhancement feature, which boosts audio frequencies that are associated with the human voice. This means dialogue in movies and shows become easier to hear, without making sound effects too loud. You'll never ask, "what did they say?" again.

While the Beam itself doesn't have surround sound, you can optionally go for the surround sound setup with a pair of Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, or Play:5 speakers, sold separately. Even without the surround sound setup though, the Beam itself has excellent sound quality that doesn't disappoint.