If you're ready to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on 4K smart TVs has a selection of TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Vizio to save on today only. All of the TVs in today's sale are refurbished, and while they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely tell a difference between the two conditions. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty. Prices start at $779.99, though there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon.

Today's sale focuses on big screens, with the most affordable option in the sale being Sony's 65-inch X850G Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV on sale for $779.99. Meanwhile, a 75-inch model of the same TV is discounted to $1,049.99.

Samsung's 82-inch Q7D QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is the largest TV discounted in the sale, now down to $1,879.99. That saves you nearly $1,500 off its regular cost at Best Buy. Other models of this TV are on sale today also, including 65-inch and 75-inch starting at $919.99.

For those looking for the biggest bang for their buck, the LG 75-inch 75UM8070PUA 4K UHD Smart TV is one of the best options in the sale, priced at $899.99 while supplies last.

