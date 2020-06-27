If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, today's the day with Woot's latest one-day sale on smart TVs and soundbars. The sale features refurbished and factory reconditioned picks from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and JBL — but the prices won't stick around for long. Be sure to check out using your Amazon Prime account to save $6 on shipping, too.

While these products aren't brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Plus, each one comes with a 90-day warranty as well.

Most of the TVs in today's sale are by Samsung with prices starting at $789.99. They range in size from 65- to 85-inches in size and are all packing a whole host of smart features and some steep savings. The most affordable option is actually curved — Samsung's 65-inch Curved 4K Smart TV. The next step up from there is Sony's X850G Series 75-inch 4K Smart TV which is currently on sale for $999.99 today only.

You can upgrade your audio experience too with soundbars like this refurbished Vizio SB3651 36-inch 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System down to $129.99 or a refurb JBL 5.1 Home Theater System for $369.99 which features built-in virtual surround sound and comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. Your ears will thank you.

If you don't find the TV you're looking for on sale at Woot today, this guide to the best cheap 4K TV deals could help out.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's other perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.