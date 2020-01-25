What you need to know You can now upgrade to a Disney+ bundle with No Ads Hulu or Hulu Live TV.

Previously, users could not bundle with Live TV and could not upgrade to No Ads after signing up for the Disney+ bundle.

Current or new bundle subscribers can upgrade in the Account section of Hulu's app or website.

When it launched in November, Disney Plus (Disney+) offered a monthly bundle with ESPN and basic ad-supported Hulu for $12.99 per month, but you couldn't upgrade that plan to No Ads or Live TV, which hobbled the experience for Hulu subscribers who wanted to expand their options and unlock more content within the service. There was a workaround that allowed users to get the Disney+ Bundle with No Ads Hulu, but if you'd already signed up for the bundle, you were out of luck. Until now, that is.

After opening up the Disney+ Bundle to Verizon's Disney+ on Us subscribers earlier this month, Hulu has quietly rolled out new Disney+ bundles under its Package options, including easy upgrade options to Disney+ with No Ads Hulu and Disney+ with Live TV. This allows you to get the bundle you want with the features you want, as well as allows you to modify your bundle after your initial subscription if you find out that No Ads is actually worth the extra $7 a month. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Plan name Hulu only monthly price Disney+ Bundle monthly price Hulu $5.99 $12.99 Hulu (No Ads) $11.99 $18.99 Hulu + Live TV $54.99 $61.99 Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $60.99 $67.99

I'm happy to see Disney finally taking a more reasonable, relaxed stance on the Disney+ Bundle, as it didn't make much sense to block off bundle subscribers from Hulu's more expensive features. What media company doesn't want to take more of your money, after all? If you're a Hulu Live TV subscriber, the Disney+ Bundle just became a no-brainer, as the bundle is only $8 more than your current bill for not one but two more streaming services: Disney+ and ESPN+. Like seriously, what are you waiting for?