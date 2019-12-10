Finding that perfect gift is a needle in a haystack, and in an age where physical gifts are losing their edge for so many of us, a subscription that can be used all year makes for a heck of a gift. Disney+ is one such gift and it's the hottest new streaming service on the block. As such, it makes perfect sense that you'd want to buy it for your niece or grandkid, but until now, you could only buy Disney+ subscription cards at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or at Disney Store locations in the continental United States.

Now, Disney has opened up a digital storefront for Disney+ gifting subscriptions through DisneyPlus.com, allowing you to send a subscription to your friends or family via email, and you can even schedule when the gift is sent, since you can't really do a "DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 25" tag on an email.