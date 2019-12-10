Finding that perfect gift is a needle in a haystack, and in an age where physical gifts are losing their edge for so many of us, a subscription that can be used all year makes for a heck of a gift. Disney+ is one such gift and it's the hottest new streaming service on the block. As such, it makes perfect sense that you'd want to buy it for your niece or grandkid, but until now, you could only buy Disney+ subscription cards at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or at Disney Store locations in the continental United States.
Now, Disney has opened up a digital storefront for Disney+ gifting subscriptions through DisneyPlus.com, allowing you to send a subscription to your friends or family via email, and you can even schedule when the gift is sent, since you can't really do a "DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 25" tag on an email.
Gift the gift of magic
Disney+ Digital Subscription
The best gifts are those that they can use all year long!
Disney+ has hundreds of shows and films from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars, and so for the friend who doesn't need anything else cluttering up their house, get a gift that they can use anywhere to brighten their day.
A few things you'll want to remember when giving Disney+ subscription to someone else:
- Make sure your recipient doesn't already have a subscription. Disney+ subscriptions can only be redeemed by users who do not already have a Disney+ account, and you will have to create a brand new account when you redeem it. This means your recipient's email address cannot have previously signed up for a Disney+ subscription or a Disney+ free trial; if they did, they'll need to use an alternate email address to redeem your gift.
- Once redeemed for a year of Disney+, you only get the standalone Disney+ service. If you redeem a Disney+ get subscription and then upgrade to the bundle, that $70 is not applied towards the cost of the bundle; you basically throw away the gift subscription.
- Gift subscriptions are only for U.S. residents. Sorry to Canadians, Aussies, Kiwis, and the Dutch; you can't give Disney+ as a gift yet, which is a real shame.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
