If you're looking to save a few bucks on HBO Max, here's a rare opportunity to do so. From now until 3 a.m. Eastern on May 27 — which is when HBO Max officially launches — you can pre-order the service for $11.99 a month. That's down $3 from the usual asking price, and it's good for new subscribers as well as those who are returning HBO Now subscribers.

One other piece of fine print that's worth mentioning: Supposedly there are "a limited number of subscriptions" to this digital service, so act now while supplies last ... to this digital service that has no actual physical scarcity.

But no matter. Saving $36 here is $36 you can spend somewhere else. The only question is how that could affect being able to access HBO Max through a third-party service like AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV or Hulu. And HBO Max notes that you're just preordering the service at a lower price — you're not actually going to get it early or anything, or have a free trial.

HBO Max is the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia that very much is the HBO you've come to know and love. But it's also full of content from other WarnerMedia properties, including TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, selected works from Turner Classic Movies, and more.

It'll be available pretty much everywhere HBO is currently available. And if you're thinking that HBO Max is replacing the legacy HBO, well, you're right. The WarnerMedia folks very much want you to switch to HBO Max. But the two services will live in parallel for the time being. So it's also not replacing the legacy HBO. Not yet, anyway.

Here's the full fine print on the pre-order offer:

This offer is for new subscribers and returning eligible HBO NOW subscribers. Between April 30 at 9:00 pm ET and May 27 at 2:59 am ET, a limited number of subscriptions to this HBO NOW/HBO Max promotional offer are available at a discounted price of $11.99/mo. Participation requires the provision of a valid payment method. After the 12-month discounted subscription period, HBO Max will charge you $14.99 each month plus tax, if applicable, on a recurring basis unless you cancel before the renewal. To change or cancel your subscription, see Billing Information in your profile settings. HBO Max supported devices may differ from HBO Now. Check the offer FAQs for additional information. NO FREE TRIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING THIS OFFER PERIOD.

Otherwise, have at it.