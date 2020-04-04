If you haven't got a chance to try out Sling TV's live streaming service just yet, you're about to miss a great opportunity. Through the end of the night tomorrow, April 5, Sling is offering a free 14-day trial to anyone who wants to check out all the live TV channels and on-demand content it has to offer.

This free trial doesn't even require you to enter your credit card information, so there's no chance that you'll be charged once 14 days have passed. At the end of the trial, you're asked to continue service at which point you'd have to enter your billing information if you want to keep watching.

Binge With Me Free Sling TV Trial Sling is curing our quarantine blues with a free 14-day trial to its Sling Blue live TV streaming plan. That includes over 45 channels, over 50,000 on-demand movies and shows, and a free Cloud DVR. No credit card required. This offer ends April 5. Limited Time Only See at Sling

Sling's free trial gives you complete access to the Sling Blue plan. This option includes over 45 channels such as live news channels, HGTV, and Cartoon Network, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue's channels so you can see what you'll have access to as a member.

Another plan, Sling Orange, includes access to channels like Disney Channel, Freeform, and ESPN, though it's only available for its regular monthly price of $30 at this time. That's still much more affordable than having a regular cable subscription, and it's also the same cost of Sling Blue once the free trial is over. If there are channels you like on both plans, you can score Sling Orange + Blue for $45 per month for access to all of them.

Having a Sling membership is nearly essential in the age of cordcutting. It's much more affordable than a traditional cable package while still letting you watch your favorite channels. However, now you'll be able to watch them on more than just your living room TV. Sling has an app that can be downloaded to various devices like iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, and select smart TVs.