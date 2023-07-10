Better than AirPods! Get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89 in this early Prime Day deal
Close to their lowest price ever!
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect earbud companion for anyone on a budget who still wants active noise cancellation. These wireless earbuds are $60 off in this early Prime Day deal, close to their lowest price ever.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer great audio and ANC for a budget price cheaper than AirPods 2. Not only are the Galaxy Buds 2 cheaper than Apple's counterpart, but that ANC really helps with isolating noise and making your music sound better. You don't get Apple's AirPods connectivity magic, but these earbuds still work well over Bluetooth and connect easily to your iPhone.
If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.
Save $100 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 |
$149 $89 at Amazon
Close to the lowest price ever for these wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. You can pick the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 up in this early Prime Day deal for $60 off at $89.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great option for those looking for a reliable earbud, you won't find a better deal for them anywhere else, so if you're in the market, they are worth picking up now!
This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.
