Better than AirPods! Get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89 in this early Prime Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect earbud companion for anyone on a budget who still wants active noise cancellation. These wireless earbuds are $60 off in this early Prime Day deal, close to their lowest price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer great audio and ANC for a budget price cheaper than AirPods 2. Not only are the Galaxy Buds 2 cheaper than Apple's counterpart, but that ANC really helps with isolating noise and making your music sound better. You don't get Apple's AirPods connectivity magic, but these earbuds still work well over Bluetooth and connect easily to your iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | $149 $89 at Amazon Close to the lowest price ever for these wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. You can pick the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 up in this early Prime Day deal for $60 off at $89.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great option for those looking for a reliable earbud, you won't find a better deal for them anywhere else, so if you're in the market, they are worth picking up now!

