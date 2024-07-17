These are the cheapest AirPods you can buy this Amazon Prime Day

We’re into the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day and we’re still seeing plenty of great Prime Day Apple deals to take advantage of. One that keeps sticking out is Apple’s AirPods, its line of audio earbuds and headphones.

I’ve owned Apple’s earbuds since they first debuted in 2016 with the iPhone 7 series . I’ve always loved how they can easily pair with my Apple devices and switch between them automatically without me having to do it manually.

Yesterday, I mentioned that I was going to buy AirPods 2 as a Christmas gift for my niece, which I did. I’m glad too, as they have sold out at the time of writing. However, the rest of the AirPods line is still in stock and at their lowest-ever prices. Now that it’s Wednesday, you’ve got less than 24 hours to go until these discounts disappear. I got lucky with AirPods 2 yesterday, so don’t miss out!

If you already own some AirPods and you want to see just how good Active Noise Cancellation or Spatial Audio is when listening to a compatible track on Apple Music, you can’t go wrong with one of the three below.

Less than 24 hours to go until these savings disappear!

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $168 at Amazon AirPods Pro 2 are $80 off their standard price, making this the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them. Featuring noise-canceling and Spatial Audio features, these are the best Apple earbuds you can currently buy.

If you’ve been looking for some AirPods, now is the time to buy. We can’t imagine seeing AirPods Max as low as $394 until Black Friday in November once Prime Day wraps up. One of these would make a great Christmas present, so don’t hold off!