These are the cheapest AirPods you can buy this Amazon Prime Day
Grab Spatial Audio on the cheap before Prime Day ends later today!
Want to see the best deals before the sale ends? Here's all of our Prime Day guides:
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day iPhone deals
- Prime Day iPad deals
- Prime Day Mac deals
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals
- Prime Day AirPods deals
- Prime Day HomeKit deals
We’re into the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day and we’re still seeing plenty of great Prime Day Apple deals to take advantage of. One that keeps sticking out is Apple’s AirPods, its line of audio earbuds and headphones.
I’ve owned Apple’s earbuds since they first debuted in 2016 with the iPhone 7 series. I’ve always loved how they can easily pair with my Apple devices and switch between them automatically without me having to do it manually.
Yesterday, I mentioned that I was going to buy AirPods 2 as a Christmas gift for my niece, which I did. I’m glad too, as they have sold out at the time of writing. However, the rest of the AirPods line is still in stock and at their lowest-ever prices. Now that it’s Wednesday, you’ve got less than 24 hours to go until these discounts disappear. I got lucky with AirPods 2 yesterday, so don’t miss out!
If you already own some AirPods and you want to see just how good Active Noise Cancellation or Spatial Audio is when listening to a compatible track on Apple Music, you can’t go wrong with one of the three below.
Less than 24 hours to go until these savings disappear!
AirPods 3 | $179 $119 at Amazon
AirPods 3 are currently $50 off, which offer spatial audio and great battery life but no noise-canceling.
Price check: $159 at B&H Photo | $139 at Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $168 at Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 are $80 off their standard price, making this the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them. Featuring noise-canceling and Spatial Audio features, these are the best Apple earbuds you can currently buy.
AirPods Max | $549 $394 at Amazon
The AirPods Max are currently at the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them at. They're big, they're comfortable and they sound great. The question is, which color will you be picking?
Price check: $529 at B&H Photo | $399 at Best Buy
If you’ve been looking for some AirPods, now is the time to buy. We can’t imagine seeing AirPods Max as low as $394 until Black Friday in November once Prime Day wraps up. One of these would make a great Christmas present, so don’t hold off!
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.