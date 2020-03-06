Whether you're a long time Animal Crossing fan or New Horizons is the first one you're playing, it's fun to know who can appear on your island. You'll discover several familiar faces from previous entries as well as new ones. Many of these characters play an important role in your day to day island life, while others can be recruited to live on your island. Here are all of the confirmed characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Tom Nook is a Tanuki or Raccoon who's loaded with cash. You'll take out a loan from him in order to build your island home. He'll also provide several services on the island to help get you started. Fans of the series have mixed feelings on this character. Some love him to death while others think he's the devil. You'll have to decide yourself while playing New Horizons. Timmy & Tommy

These adorable twins are either Tom Nook's children or his nephews (the games don't actually clarify, which is another shady thing about Tom Nook). They run around helping Tom with his businesses. You'll interact with Timmy when you want to purchase or sell things at Resident Services. We're not sure if Tommy has a specific job just yet. Isabelle

Isabelle is by far the most popular Animal Crossing character. She's a happy pup who's always eager to help you improve your island. Once you've played for a while you'll work with her to make changes to your village and improve the lives of your residents. K.K. Slider

This doggo is one cool dude who uses his guitar to distract from the fact that he's one of the only animals who doesn't wear clothes. Seriously though, I know he's a hippy, but put on some shorts! We aren't sure what his role will be in New Horizons, but in past games he works as a musician and can play several different songs. We'll update when we learn more. Blathers

In previous Animal Crossing games Blathers has played the part of the museum director. You bring him bugs, fossils, fish, and other items, which he then displays in the museum. His role hasn't been completely confirmed, but considering that Nintendo has revealed that there will be a museum in New Horizons, we're pretty sure he's going to continue his previous role. Celeste

This pink owl is Blathers' little sister. She works in the museum observatory and in previous games helps you stargaze or create constellations. We don't know if she'll be continuing this role in New Horizons, but we know for a fact that she is in the game. Wisp

This ghostly spirit has held a few different roles throughout the Animal Crossing series. In some games, he's been a genie granting amiibo powers. In others he's a spirit who only appears randomly in the early morning hours. We're not entirely sure what he does in New Horizons, but we'll update when we learn more. Keaton

This vibrant eagle first appeared in New Leaf and has been confirmed for New Horizons. So far the only thing we know about him is that you can recruit him to your island in the Switch game. Margie

This white elephant has made an appearance in every Animal Crossing game so far. She's a sweet resident who's easy to make friends with. We don't know for sure, but she will likely be one of the first villagers you can recruit to your island. Kicks

This adorable guy sells footwear. We know for certain that at some point in New Horizons his stall will be set up in front of Resident Services allowing you to peruse his wares. Since shoes and socks are something that you cannot craft from island materials, you'll definitely want to save up and purchase his goods so you can customize your character. Harvey

This chill hippy is often seen with birds or butterflies flittering around him. In New Leaf, he sold special furniture in exchange for MEOW Coupons at his campground. While we know for a fact that he is in New Horizons, we don't know what his role will be. MEOW Coupons haven't been mentioned yet, so we're not sure if they will be in the game either. Mable

This precious little hedgehog is one of three sisters who run the Able Sisters clothing store. She helps with customer service and honestly makes you feel like a suspected shoplifter with how she follows you around the store. If you want to customize your character's clothing. You're going to want to save up and give your hard-earned Bells to Mable. Sable

Unlike her blue sister, Sable is introverted and prefers working hard over gabbing. You'll usually see her busy behind her sewing machine at the Able Sisters shop creating new clothing pieces for you to purchase. Label (a.k.a. Labelle)

Label is the most fashionable of the three Able sisters, that's because she's a fashion designer. In previous games you could purchase more exciting clothing pieces from her. We're not entirely sure if she'll play this same role in New Horizons, but we'll update when we learn more. Mr. Resetti

This confrontational mole has been kind of a running joke for the series. In previous games he chastised players if they didn't save their game before turning off their systems. This then lead to people intentionally resetting their games without saving just to see his angry responses. While it has been confirmed that he will be in New Horizons, we don't know at present what his role will be. Saharah

This well-travelled camel sells carpets and wallpaper to players so they can spruce up their living spaces. In New Horizons, she's likely a character that randomly shows up on the island, so you'll have to catch her and purchase something from her on one of her rare visits. Gulliver

Although this image makes it looks like this pelican is taking a steamy shot for his Instagram account, Gulliver has actually been revealed as a castaway that you'll find washed up on one of your beaches. We're guessing this means that you'll eventually be able to recruit him to your island. C.J.

This little beaver is new to the Animal Crossing series. So far, we only know that he hosts the Fishing Tourney event in New Horizons. This could mean that he's taking over the role of Chip from previous games, or he might be a new version of Chip considering that his first initial does start with a "C". Flick

This red lizard is also new to Animal Crossing and is in charge of hosting the Bug-Off tournament where players will compete in a bug-catching competition. His role is very similar to that of Nat from previous games, so it's possible he's replacing that character. Daisy Mae

Like Flick and C.J., Daisy Mae is new to Animal Crossing and seems to be taking the place of a known character. Although, she's much cuter than Joan who was the boar that sold turnips in previous games. She'll likely only visit your island periodically, so if you want to purchase her goods you'll need to keep an eye out for her. Lloid

Though he looks a bit like a brown Cactender from Final Fantasy, Lloid has held several different jobs in previous Animal Crossing games. He's run auctions, construction services, tool rental, a quarry, and even a garden. We're not sure what his job will be in New Horizons, but we'll update when we learn more. Rodney

This blue hamster is a smug little guy. He hasn't had a major role in past Animal Crossing games, so it's likely that he will simply be a villager who can live on your island. We'll have to wait and see how well he gets along with his island neighbors. Buck

This athletic horse has been around since the beginning of the Animal Crossing franchise. In past games he's proved to be rather competitive and cranky. We'll have to see if his personality stays the same in New Leaf. Cherry

Cherry is a normal villager who can live on your island with you. In the past she's been a sweet character who likes to stay up late at night. We'll have to see if she's changed at all in New Leaf. Orville

Orville is a dodo who's one of two brothers who run the airport in New Horizons. If you didn't catch the joke, he and his brother Wilbur are named after the Wright brothers who invented the airplane. You'll interact with him whenever you want to participate in local wireless or online multiplayer. Wilbur

This dodo makes up for his inability to play by piloting you around to other islands in his helicopter. If you didn't catch it before, he and his brother are named after the Wright brothers who created the airplane. Wilbur's a friendly guy who will be useful when you want to explore other islands nearby. Other characters

There are plenty of other characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We're guessing that most of them are normal residents, but if we learn that any of them do anything special on the island, we'll be sure to update this article. Animal friends That's all of the characters that we know of so far for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We'll keep on the lookout and will update this list with any official information we can get our hands on. Until then, you can peruse this list and figure out which of these characters you most want to have on your island paradise.