One of the things that makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons unique is that the activities and events within the game correspond to the real-life time of year. That means that when it's Spring-time, cherry blossoms and vibrant flowers will be plentiful on your New Horizons island. And when it's Winter, snow will furnish every tree and building.

There are several season-specific activities for you to engage in, whether that be building a snowman in Winter, or gathering flowers for a daisy chain in Spring. Here are all of the seasonal activities in the Animal Crossing calendar that we know of so far. We'll be sure to update as we learn more.