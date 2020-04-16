Animal Crossing New Horizons Seasons 008Source: Nintendo

One of the things that makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons unique is that the activities and events within the game correspond to the real-life time of year. That means that when it's Spring-time, cherry blossoms and vibrant flowers will be plentiful on your New Horizons island. And when it's Winter, snow will furnish every tree and building.

There are several season-specific activities for you to engage in, whether that be building a snowman in Winter, or gathering flowers for a daisy chain in Spring. Here are all of the seasonal activities in the Animal Crossing calendar that we know of so far. We'll be sure to update as we learn more.

In due season

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Enjoy seasons and activities

As you build your life on a deserted island, the in-game seasons will change to match your real-life seasons. Enjoy holiday events and yearly activities with your favorite villagers.

Seasons decided by your hemisphere

When you start your New Horizons game, you'll be asked whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. This will affect what order the seasons appear in your game. For instance, let's say you're starting a game in April. Those who select Nothern Hemisphere find a lush Spring island filled with cherry blossoms and greenery, whereas those who choose the Southern Hemisphere will find a Fall island filled with yellow and red leaves.

The seasons will cycle through in-game just the way they do in real life. Which adds variety to gameplay and changes up what activities, holidays, and events you can participate in.

Holidays and events

Event Date Regions
New Year's Day January 1st All
Fishing Tourney (Winter) Third Saturday of January All
Lunar New Moon Dates vary in February Korea
Groundhog Day February 2nd North America
Setsubun February 3rd Japan
Great Full Moon February 8th Korea
Festivale February 11th All
Valentine's Day February 14th All
Leap Day February 29th All
Hina Matsuri March 1st Japan
Shamrock Day (St. Patrick's Day) March 17th Europe and North America
Spring Sports Fair March 20th-21st All
April Fool's Day April 1st All
Bunny Day (Easter) April 1st - April 12th All
Cherry Blossoms April 1st - April 10th All
Arbor Day April 5th Korea
Fishing Tourney (Spring) Second Saturday in April All
Earth Day April 22nd North America
Weeding Day Last Friday in April North America
Weeding Day Last Saturday in April Europe
Children's Day May 5th Japan
Parent's Day May 8th Korea
Mother's Day Second Sunday in May Japan, Europe, Germany, Italy
Teacher's Day May 15th Korea
Father's Day May 21st Germany
Bug Off I Third Saturday in June (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in November (Southern Hemisphere) All
Father's Day Third Sunday in June Japan, North America, Europe, France, UK
Summer Solstice June 20th All
Tanabata July 7th Japan
Fishing Tourney (Summer) Second Saturday in July All
Tanning Season July 16th - September 15th All
Bug Off II Third Saturday in July (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in December (Southern Hemisphere) All
Summer Third Saturday in July All
Big Cloud Season August All
Fireworks Festival Every Sunday in August All
Shaved Ice August 8th All
Obon August 13th - 15th Japan
Bug Off III Third Saturday in August (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in January (Southern Hemisphere) All
Grass Day September 3rd Japan
Labor Day September 2nd North America
Autumn Moon September 19th North America
Bug Off IV Third Saturday in September (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in February (Southern Hemisphere) All
Halloween Items October All
Otsukimi October 1st Japan
Chuseok October 1st Korea
Autumn Moon October 1st Europe, North America
Explorer's Day Second Monday in October North America
Fishing Tourney (Fall) Second Saturday in October All
Halloween October 31st All
Mushroom Season November All
Harvest Series Season November 1st - Fourth Thursday in November All
Winter November 6th-7th All
Harvest Festival (Thanksgiving) Fourth Thursday in November All
Festive Furniture Season December 1st - 23rd All
Gift Hunt Season December 1st - 24th All
Santa Clothing Season December 1st - 24th All
Festive Accessories Season December All
Snowflakes Season December 1st - February 24th All
Naughty-or-Nice Day December 6th Europe
Blizzard December 10th All
Snow Season December 11th - 30th All
Aurora Season December 11th - February 24th All
Snowball Season December 11th - 30th All
Decorated Pine Tree Season December 15th - January 3rd All
Winter Solstice December 21st All
Toy Day (Christmas) December 24th All
New Year's Eve December 31st All

It's the time of the season

Animal Crossing is unique in that it's one of the few games that changes seasons and it brings about events to match real-life holidays. As you go about your year, you'll have the opportunity to participate in several different in-game activities or to experience things that you weren't able to do at a different time of the year.

