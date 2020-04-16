One of the things that makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons unique is that the activities and events within the game correspond to the real-life time of year. That means that when it's Spring-time, cherry blossoms and vibrant flowers will be plentiful on your New Horizons island. And when it's Winter, snow will furnish every tree and building.
There are several season-specific activities for you to engage in, whether that be building a snowman in Winter, or gathering flowers for a daisy chain in Spring. Here are all of the seasonal activities in the Animal Crossing calendar that we know of so far. We'll be sure to update as we learn more.
In due season
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Enjoy seasons and activities
As you build your life on a deserted island, the in-game seasons will change to match your real-life seasons. Enjoy holiday events and yearly activities with your favorite villagers.
Seasons decided by your hemisphere
When you start your New Horizons game, you'll be asked whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. This will affect what order the seasons appear in your game. For instance, let's say you're starting a game in April. Those who select Nothern Hemisphere find a lush Spring island filled with cherry blossoms and greenery, whereas those who choose the Southern Hemisphere will find a Fall island filled with yellow and red leaves.
The seasons will cycle through in-game just the way they do in real life. Which adds variety to gameplay and changes up what activities, holidays, and events you can participate in.
Holidays and events
|Event
|Date
|Regions
|New Year's Day
|January 1st
|All
|Fishing Tourney (Winter)
|Third Saturday of January
|All
|Lunar New Moon
|Dates vary in February
|Korea
|Groundhog Day
|February 2nd
|North America
|Setsubun
|February 3rd
|Japan
|Great Full Moon
|February 8th
|Korea
|Festivale
|February 11th
|All
|Valentine's Day
|February 14th
|All
|Leap Day
|February 29th
|All
|Hina Matsuri
|March 1st
|Japan
|Shamrock Day (St. Patrick's Day)
|March 17th
|Europe and North America
|Spring Sports Fair
|March 20th-21st
|All
|April Fool's Day
|April 1st
|All
|Bunny Day (Easter)
|April 1st - April 12th
|All
|Cherry Blossoms
|April 1st - April 10th
|All
|Arbor Day
|April 5th
|Korea
|Fishing Tourney (Spring)
|Second Saturday in April
|All
|Earth Day
|April 22nd
|North America
|Weeding Day
|Last Friday in April
|North America
|Weeding Day
|Last Saturday in April
|Europe
|Children's Day
|May 5th
|Japan
|Parent's Day
|May 8th
|Korea
|Mother's Day
|Second Sunday in May
|Japan, Europe, Germany, Italy
|Teacher's Day
|May 15th
|Korea
|Father's Day
|May 21st
|Germany
|Bug Off I
|Third Saturday in June (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in November (Southern Hemisphere)
|All
|Father's Day
|Third Sunday in June
|Japan, North America, Europe, France, UK
|Summer Solstice
|June 20th
|All
|Tanabata
|July 7th
|Japan
|Fishing Tourney (Summer)
|Second Saturday in July
|All
|Tanning Season
|July 16th - September 15th
|All
|Bug Off II
|Third Saturday in July (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in December (Southern Hemisphere)
|All
|Summer
|Third Saturday in July
|All
|Big Cloud Season
|August
|All
|Fireworks Festival
|Every Sunday in August
|All
|Shaved Ice
|August 8th
|All
|Obon
|August 13th - 15th
|Japan
|Bug Off III
|Third Saturday in August (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in January (Southern Hemisphere)
|All
|Grass Day
|September 3rd
|Japan
|Labor Day
|September 2nd
|North America
|Autumn Moon
|September 19th
|North America
|Bug Off IV
|Third Saturday in September (Northern Hemisphere), Third Saturday in February (Southern Hemisphere)
|All
|Halloween Items
|October
|All
|Otsukimi
|October 1st
|Japan
|Chuseok
|October 1st
|Korea
|Autumn Moon
|October 1st
|Europe, North America
|Explorer's Day
|Second Monday in October
|North America
|Fishing Tourney (Fall)
|Second Saturday in October
|All
|Halloween
|October 31st
|All
|Mushroom Season
|November
|All
|Harvest Series Season
|November 1st - Fourth Thursday in November
|All
|Winter
|November 6th-7th
|All
|Harvest Festival (Thanksgiving)
|Fourth Thursday in November
|All
|Festive Furniture Season
|December 1st - 23rd
|All
|Gift Hunt Season
|December 1st - 24th
|All
|Santa Clothing Season
|December 1st - 24th
|All
|Festive Accessories Season
|December
|All
|Snowflakes Season
|December 1st - February 24th
|All
|Naughty-or-Nice Day
|December 6th
|Europe
|Blizzard
|December 10th
|All
|Snow Season
|December 11th - 30th
|All
|Aurora Season
|December 11th - February 24th
|All
|Snowball Season
|December 11th - 30th
|All
|Decorated Pine Tree Season
|December 15th - January 3rd
|All
|Winter Solstice
|December 21st
|All
|Toy Day (Christmas)
|December 24th
|All
|New Year's Eve
|December 31st
|All
It's the time of the season
Animal Crossing is unique in that it's one of the few games that changes seasons and it brings about events to match real-life holidays. As you go about your year, you'll have the opportunity to participate in several different in-game activities or to experience things that you weren't able to do at a different time of the year.
In due season
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Enjoy seasons and activities
As you build your life on a deserted island, the in-game seasons will change to match your real-life seasons. Enjoy holiday events and yearly activities with your favorite villagers.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new iPhone SE has not gone down well in China...
A survey of 350,000 respondents on Weibo showed 60% would not buy the new phone.
Apple is now redirecting (PRODUCT)RED purchases to COVID‑19 relief fund
Now through September 30, Apple is redirecting 100% of a portion of (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response.
We review Wicked Audio's convenient Ravian USB-C headphones
If you're not a fan of wireless Bluetooth headphones and you need to plug into a MacBook or iPad Pro, Wicked Audio has a solution for you with their Ravian USB-C headphones.
Here are a dozen Eggcellent games for Nintendo Switch this Easter
Looking for some great family-friendly multiplayer games to enjoy together this Easter weekend? Here are some of our top picks for Nintendo Switch!