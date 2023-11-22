I'm upgrading my car with Apple CarPlay for less than $80, here's how you can too

My wife and I have owned the same car for a few years now, but we’ve been using it far more this year since our son was born. The vehicle does its job of getting us from one place to another, although the one aspect I’ve never liked is its dashboard. Switching between radio stations can take forever, and it will usually refuse to connect to our iPhones. Because of this (and wondering if a bigger car would benefit us), I’ve been looking around for a replacement. After seeing a deal on a CarPlay mount though, my plans have changed.

Right now on Amazon, I can buy a SANPTENT Portable CarPlay monitor for $76.99, down from $109.99 . That’s a great 30% discount thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and gives my car a far better way of playing music, showing Apple Maps, and more. This mount plugs into the 12V power port, usually found around the cup holders near the handbrake, and then you can simply attach it to the top of your dashboard.

After pairing an iPhone to this monitor, you’ll have CarPlay on your existing car, without having to shell out thousands of dollars on a new vehicle that has this pre-installed.

I could have recommended this cheaper one by JMANCE, but several negative reviews caught my eye, which is why you should probably go for SANTPTENT's mount. Even though it's slightly more expensive, it still has a big discount and comes much more highly recommended by the people who've used it.

SANPTENT Wireless Apple CarPlay Mount | $109 $76 at Amazon

This portable monitor gives your old car some new features thanks to CarPlay. At $33 off, you can pair your iPhone to this mount and never have to use your built-in dashboard ever again.

JMANCE Portable Apple CarPlay with Backup Camera | $109 $63 at Amazon This mounts to your windscreen instead thanks to its suction mount, but it also comes with a bunch of USB ports on the side if you need to charge some devices. Granted, there are some negative reviews here, but at 40%, perhaps it's worth a try to see if you agree with these.

In the past, I’ve been in cars that have had CarPlay built-in, and would often find myself jealous of the innovative tech. I would look at these dashboards compared to the one our car offers and almost weep inside. Now though, my time of mourning is over. Every time we need to go to the Nursery or the grocery store, my wife and I can simply connect the portable monitor to find our iPhones, and we can use CarPlay without having to use that terrible Dashboard.