Apple's Phil Schiller to get OpenAI board seat as part of Apple Intelligence ChatGPT deal

Apple’s Phil Schiller is set to have a seat on OpenAI’s board in an ‘Observer’ role, as part of the deal that brings ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence.

According to Bloomberg , Phil Schiller, responsible for leading the App Store and formerly the company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, “was chosen for the position, according to people familiar with the situation. As a board observer, he won’t be serving as a full-fledged director, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.”

At WWDC 2024 in June, Apple announced a deal to implement OpenAI’s ChatGPT model into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac as part of the company’s Apple Intelligence features. This means users will soon be able to use ChatGPT through the new Siri, once iOS 18 , iPadOS 18 , and macOS Sequoia are made available later this year.

Schiller’s ‘Observer’ role means he won’t be able to vote on OpenAI’s board decisions, he’ll only be able to attend the meetings and nothing more.

Bloomberg didn’t report when Schiller would take his seat, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it coincides with the release of the upcoming software updates that feature Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT. Apple says that these updates, as well as tvOS 18 and watchOS 11 , will be available later this year.

Which devices will Apple Intelligence support?

Although the upcoming software updates will feature Apple Intelligence, they will initially be available on a limited number of devices. For instance, both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will work with Apple Intelligence, as well as Macs and iPads that have an Apple silicon chip.

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 just two weeks away, we’ve compiled a few deals on devices that will support Apple Intelligence later this year, making them a great upgrade for your current setup.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.1 via Boost Infinite at Amazon The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best device you can currently buy for Apple Intelligence later this year. Get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for just one cent when you buy it at Amazon with a Boost Infinite plan. Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,199 at Apple