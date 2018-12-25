Whether you've just bought the new 2018 iPad Pro with Face ID, the 2018 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil 2 support, the iPad mini, or an older model iPad, there are a few steps to getting started. We've got guides for all the steps you need, from the first "Hello" to downloading the best apps and game, setting up your email and calendar accounts, getting FaceTime and Messages ready for communication, setting up Face ID, and more. If this is your first device in the Apple ecosystem, welcome to the family. We'll walk you through the steps to getting started. After that, you'll have a blast learning all about the great features on your new Apple iPad. How to set up your iPad, iPad mini or iPad Pro

If you're moving from an older iPad or switching from Android, you don't have to start over from scratch. You can transfer your content, making the transition much easier. Go from zero to productive in just a few minutes. If you've got an iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular, there are also a couple of things to know before you make the switch. How to transfer data from your old iPad to your new iPad

How to transfer your cellular account from your old iPad to your new ipad How to take a screenshot on your iPad

Hoping to grab a screenshot of that high score in Candy Crush or share a funny text message you just had with your mom? That's what a screenshot is for. You can take a screenshot, add some annotations, crop it, and share it via a number of different communication channels. How to take a screenshot on iPad

How to take a screenshot on iPad Pro (2018) How to set up mail, contacts and calendar on iPad

Have an iCloud email address? Prefer Gmail or Yahoo? Is Microsoft your jam? Are you using Outlook for work but something else at home? No problem! You can sync your account with your iPad and check your email, access and edit your calendar, and sync your and notes across multiple accounts. All of your accounts are displayed within each built-in Apple app (Mail, Contacts, Calendar, and Notes). How to set up mail, contacts, and calendars on iPad How to use iMessages on iPad

iMessages is Apple's built-in instant messaging service for sending texts, pictures, video, audio, and a whole lot more. You can create group chats, suggest movie or dinner plans for the evening, and even pay (or request payment) from a friend, right in the Messages app on iPad. If you enable your Continuity features, your iPad can even act as a general text messaging app for friends and family that aren't using an Apple device (like an Android phone). You can even answer a phone call right on your iPad. Your iMessages can be stored in iCloud, making it incredibly easy to pick up a conversation right where you left off on a different device. iMessages: Ultimate guide How to use FaceTime on iPad

Video chatting: It's the way of the future, or at least that's what movies from the 80s taught is. Well, FaceTime is that future. You can make and receive video calls on your iPad with any other iPhone, iPad, or Mac user and you don't need cellular data to do it (you do need to be connected to wi-fi, though). It's ideal for keeping in touch with family that is far away (like opening presents on Christmas morning), connecting with employees or employers when you work remotely, and just generally having a good time with friends without having to be in the same room (or country) with them. FaceTime also supports group video chat with up to 32 people (that's right, 32!) so you can plan your wedding or work on projects with multiple people all on one screen. FaceTime on iPad: Ultimate guide How to use the Camera on iPad

Photography on iPad can be considered a divisive subject in some circles. Whether you think iPad photography is sill or not, there's a camera on the iPad and on certain models, a darn good one. Thanks to the large viewfinder that is the iPad screen, many filmmakers use the iPad for setting up shots. It supports high dynamic range (HDR) for extra clear and crisp images and you can take a panorama shot, burst a bunch of shots in a hot second. When filming, you can take advantage of slow motion or time-lapse video. And, on the iPad Pro (2018) you can use the True Depth front-facing camera to take beautiful Portrait mode selfies. Camera on iPad: Ultimate guide How to use the Notes app on iPad

The Notes app is your one-stop shop for anything you need to write down, sketch, save for later, or collaborate with others on. You can make lists, add tables, scan documents, take photos, and a whole lot more. All this and every note can be shared with anyone else with an Apple ID so you can collaborate in real time, any time. Notes app on iPad: The Ultimate Guide How to download apps and games on iPad