Best Affordable Gifts for iPhone Users iMore 2020

Did you just pick up a brand new iPhone 12 for yourself? Or maybe you got something like an iPhone SE as a gift for someone, and it's going to be their very first iPhone. If that's the case, congrats — they're going to love it. But how about some great accessories to go along with that shiny new iPhone? Here are some of the best affordable gifts for iPhone users that are great for everyone on your list.

Delightful gifts for iPhone users this holiday season

When it comes to the world of iPhone, there are a ton of useful accessories out there. But these products are the best and most affordable gifts for iPhone users and will bring a smile to anyone's face once they open these up. They're also practical for everyone.

If you want some recommendations, I would check out the Spigen cases that are available. No matter what iPhone you're using, they have great cases for everyone, from rugged to slim to clear and colorful. I have picked up a few of them throughout the years, and they last for a long time, considering the price.

Other products I would recommend are the OtterBox Mobile Charging Kit, and Anker Nano iPhone Charger. The Mobile Charging Kit is slim enough to even fit in my girl jeans. The cable has three options for all of your charging needs, including iPhone. And I like the Anker Nano iPhone Charger because it has the 20W requirement for fast charging an iPhone 12 Pro — it's our top pick for best iPhone 12 chargers, after all.