In the latest Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, each resident gets a NookPhone complete with handy apps to help you with your island. Although you may not be able to really move to a deserted island and get a NookPhone, you can give your own phone a hint of Animal Crossing in this world. We've gathered some of the Android and iPhone cases to remind you of your other home.
New Horizons style: Animal Crossing 3D/Tough/Snap CaseStaff Pick
The three designs featured from this Etsy seller best match the feel of all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons accessories out now. With these cases, you can choose from the design from the Animal Crossing Switch system, a cute neighborhood design, or the fruits available in-game. Choose your case type, 3D, tough, or snap case, and your Samsung Galaxy or iPhone version and get a long-lasting, lightweight design for your phone.
The NookPhone: Animal Crossing Villager Apps iPhone Case
Turn your iPhone into the NookPhone when you put on this iPhone case. The back features all the apps you see when you open your NookPhone in-game. The back of the case is a solid polycarbonate, and the sides are transparent and flexible. Perfect for protecting against scratches or dirt and compatible with wireless charging.
Take your pick: Animal Crossing Frosted Soft Case
On this seller's Etsy listing, you get your pick of the bunch with 48 design options fitting iPhones 6-SE. This soft case will do a great job of keeping scratches and dirt at bay and will protect your camera. Simply choose your favorite design or characters!
Owned by Nook Inc: NookPhone 3D/Tough/Snap Case
Straight from the Nook Stop to your mailbox! This Nook Inc design comes in three colors and is available for iPhone and Galaxy devices. The 3D and snap cases are made from rigid plastic, and the tough case is made from rubber. Check out your options to pick which one you like best!
Keep it glassy: Animal Crossing New Horizon Tempered Glass Back Soft Phone Case
If the glass back of your iPhone was part of the appeal of the phone for you, then this is the case for you! These Animal Crossing designs are displayed on tempered glass with soft sides. The tempered glass will protect against scratching while the soft edges are made to absorb shock to protect the glass of the case and your phone. Choose from 12 designs!
Custom to you: Animal Crossing Custom Villager Case
Have an Etsy artist create you as an Animal Crossing Villager, giving you a custom design, and get it placed onto this phone case! No one will have one like it, and you get to show off how you'd look as an Animal Crossing villager. This iPhone case has a solid back and flexible sides, so it's easy to get on and off and will be protected against scratches. Although the case itself is only $30, the digital creation of your villager is $35. The link to have your villager created is in the item description.
Iconic: Animal Crossing Frosted Hard Plastic Phone Case
For something a little more simple, this design features icons from the game like the home, Nook Inc. leaf, and fruits. It is a simple, sleek look easy to place on and off your phone. Available for iPhones 6-SE.
Delta Oscar Delta Oscar is a go: Slim Glossy Dodo Airlines Phone Case
If you're a fan of the flying Dodo's and want to support their airline, check out the cool Dodo Airlines phone case! This one is available for more than just the iPhone and Galaxy users, also supporting Google Pixel, Huawei, and LG models, with an option for "Other" if your phone isn't one of these popular models. It is impact-resistant, glossy, and available in blue, white, or gray.
It takes a village: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Flexi Cases
Why choose just one favorite Animal Crossing villager? Show your love for many of these Animal Crossing favorites at once with this adorable flexi case. It's a soft, tear-resistant, frosty transparent option to give your phone a slim appearance with impact resistance.
Shine like the bells: Animal Crossing Liquid Glitter 3D and Tough/Snap Case
Shockproof, but not awe-proof. This dazzling glitter case for iPhones is a way to shake up the look of your phone by adding a touch of glitter, the Nook Inc. logo, and a little Tom Nook on a clear case. You get the choice of silver, gold, or pink glitter.
Match the Switch case: NookPhone Phone Case & Cover
Does this pattern look familiar? You may have it as your Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch case! Get a phone case to match with this 3D printed design for both Galaxy and iPhone models. This case is waterproof, won't scratch or fade, and won't peel.
New Horizons, new phone
Giving your phone a new look is always fun and gives the feeling of having a completely new phone. With so many fans, villagers, and icons from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that leaves a lot of phone case options to choose from! So display your forbidden love for Tom Nook, create a shrine to your favorite villager, or give a more subtle touch to your phone. However you do it, make sure your case has the protection you're looking for too.
With the Animal Crossing 3D/Tough/Snap Case you get your choice in not only case type, but also design. If you have an iPhone or Galaxy phone and want to stick to the theme of the New Horizon's accessories, this would be our pick. If you don't have an iPhone or Galaxy, but do have a love for flying flightless birds, the Slim Glossy Dodo Airlines Phone Case has other options that may work for your phone to get just the right fit. Gather your bells and find the case for you!
