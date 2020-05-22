Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phone Cases iMore 2020

In the latest Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, each resident gets a NookPhone complete with handy apps to help you with your island. Although you may not be able to really move to a deserted island and get a NookPhone, you can give your own phone a hint of Animal Crossing in this world. We've gathered some of the Android and iPhone cases to remind you of your other home.

New Horizons, new phone

Giving your phone a new look is always fun and gives the feeling of having a completely new phone. With so many fans, villagers, and icons from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that leaves a lot of phone case options to choose from! So display your forbidden love for Tom Nook, create a shrine to your favorite villager, or give a more subtle touch to your phone. However you do it, make sure your case has the protection you're looking for too.

With the Animal Crossing 3D/Tough/Snap Case you get your choice in not only case type, but also design. If you have an iPhone or Galaxy phone and want to stick to the theme of the New Horizon's accessories, this would be our pick. If you don't have an iPhone or Galaxy, but do have a love for flying flightless birds, the Slim Glossy Dodo Airlines Phone Case has other options that may work for your phone to get just the right fit. Gather your bells and find the case for you!