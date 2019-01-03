Let's be honest for a second, the iPhone 8 Plus didn't quite get the recognition it deserved at launch because Apple also announced the iPhone X at the same event. Still, the iPhone 8 Plus is an amazing device and even today, it remains a solid option for anyone looking to venture into the iOS world. If you've recently picked one up or you've been rocking with your trusty iPhone 8 Plus for a while, you should consider picking up a pair of great earbuds to take your audio experience to the next level. Whether you're looking for a totally wireless setup, a pair of earbuds that'll work as hard as you workout, or you're still attached to cords…hopefully you'll find a pair you love from this list I've put together.
Apple Eco-Friendly
AirPods
If you know Apple, you know the company is all about creating products that integrate seamlessly into its exclusive ecosystem, and the AirPods are no different. Connecting your iPhone 8 Plus (or any Apple device) to a pair of AirPods will be "wireless, effortless, and magical." The AirPods are driven by Apple's custom W1 chip and use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they're in your ears, which means the AirPods will automatically pause your jams when you remove one and resume playing once you put it back in. While playing music you'll also be able to control the volume, skip tracks, and activate Siri with simple tap gestures. The AirPods offer five hours of playback in a single charge with a quick charge option that'll give you three hours of listening time with just 15 mins of charge time.
Retro Connection
urBeats3
If you're all about that dongle life, the urBeats3 are perfect for you. These earbuds offer decent sound and its ergonomic design promises all-day comfort. The buds are connected by a flat tangle-free cable and comes with a 3.5mm plug. As you know, Apple has removed the headphone jack from its newer phones, including the iPhone 8 Plus, so you'll need a dongle to connect urBeats3 to your phone. But once you do, you can take calls, control your music, and even activate Siri. There's also a lightning connector option available.
Baller Option
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Earbuds
These Sennheiser earbuds offer exceptional clarity at an expensive price. They've been specifically designed with enjoyment in mind, offers four hours of uninterrupted playback time, and transparent hearing technology that'll allow you to pay attention to your environment and interact with folks around you without having to remove your buds.
Budget Bestie
JLab JBuds Air
If you're looking for truly wireless earbuds on a budget then the JBuds Air could be for you. These buds offer intuitive controls, maximum durability, are travel and workout friendly, and cost less than 50 bucks.
Workout Pal
Powerbeats3
The Powerbeats3 will make the perfect workout buddy for you and your iPhone 8 Plus. The earbuds are also powered by Apple's W1 chip so pairing via Bluetooth will be quick and easy. The Powerbeats3 offer up to 12 hours of battery life and a hook design that'll securely fit on your ear during intense, fast-paced workouts. They're also sweat and water resistance so you won't have to worry about potential shortages due to wetness. The Powerbeats3 are currently on sale, so you might want to act quickly.
More Cords
JBL Reflect Aware
If for whatever reason, you find yourself still attached to corded earbuds then these are a solid and stylish option for you. The JBL Reflect promises to deliver "massive sound" via a lightning connector and its brightly colored reflective cables provides "maximum visibility" while you're out in the dark. There's also adaptive noise control, water resistance, ergonomic ear-tips.
Noise Cancelation
Sony WI-1000X
The noise cancelation and atmospheric pressure optimization of the Sony WI-1000X makes them an ideal pair of earbuds to fly with. The earbuds boast up to 10 hours of battery life with the noise cancelation feature activated and a quite a bit more with the feature off. These earbuds come in two colors, including a gorgeous gold, and feature a comfortable behind-the-neck band that offers added security while on the go.
Rockerstar Style
Marshall Minor II
Over the years, Marshall has become known for the superb sound quality of its products and its signature design that gives off total rockstar vibes. The Minor II Bluetooth earbuds is the perfect combination of Marshall's sound and style. The earbuds offer 13 hours of playback on a single charge and is equipped with dynamic drivers that'll bring you concert-quality sounds with its rich highs, crisp midst, and balanced bass. The Minor II comes in three colors, black, brown, and white, and all three are accented with bits of gold.
So, there you have it, some of the best earbuds for the iPhone 8 Plus (and other compatible devices) in 2018. Hopefully, you were able to find a pair of earbuds that perfectly fit your auditory needs. For me? Apple's AirPods are everything I need in earbuds, mainly because they connect to my iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch like magic.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.