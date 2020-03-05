Best Edge to Edge Screen Protectors for iPhone 8 Plus iMore 2020

Are you still rocking that awesome iPhone 8 Plus? No worries! The 8 Plus is an excellent device, and it's a beast for those who still prefer Touch ID over Face ID. If you plan on keeping it around for a while, then you should definitely be protecting it, and one of the best ways to keep that screen pristine is with an edge-to-edge screen protector! Here are some of the best ones we've found.

Bottom line

The iPhone 8 Plus is still a beastly phone by all means, and having a screen protector on it means it'll remain in pristine condition for years to come. Our personal favorite is amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector, because we've been using the amFilm brand for a lot of our devices, and have had no issues. They're good quality for a reasonable price.

If you like a good package deal, try the JETech 3-Pack; it's three screen protectors for one low price! Honestly, any of these screen protectors will do the job well. The important thing is that your trusty iPhone 8 stays in pristine condition.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.