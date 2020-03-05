Best Edge to Edge Screen Protectors for iPhone 8 Plus iMore 2020
Are you still rocking that awesome iPhone 8 Plus? No worries! The 8 Plus is an excellent device, and it's a beast for those who still prefer Touch ID over Face ID. If you plan on keeping it around for a while, then you should definitely be protecting it, and one of the best ways to keep that screen pristine is with an edge-to-edge screen protector! Here are some of the best ones we've found.
- Popular pick: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Bargain protection: OMOTON SmoothArmor Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Quality protection: Ailun 2.5D Edge Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Match your phone color: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass + Luxe Screen Protector
- Good value, good quality: Maxboost Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- High quality, low price: Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector
- Easy installation: Manto Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Quality without sacrifice: JETech 3-pack Screen Protector
Popular pick: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Favorite
amFilm is a brand that we trust here at iMore. With amFilm, you get a super clear protector that feels like nothing is there. It's thin at 0.3mm thickness, and is highly durable, scratch-resistant, and reduces fingerprints. Plus, the price is always hard to beat.
Bargain protection: OMOTON SmoothArmor Tempered Glass Screen Protector
OMOTON's SmoothArmor protects the entire front of your iPhone 8 Plus. It has a 9H hardness rating, so it's scratch-resistant and durable. It's also anti-fingerprint with the SmoothArmor technology, so it won't get all grimy over time.
Quality protection: Ailun 2.5D Edge Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Ailun screen protector is made of tempered glass and measures only 0.33mm thick. It provides maximum protection from scratches and other wear and tear on your screen, and has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to prevent smudging.
Match your phone color: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass + Luxe Screen Protector
The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass + Lux protector features a tempered glass front that is also colored to match your chosen device color. It's highly accurate when it comes to replicating the touch screen, and it's oil-resistant, so you don't get so much fingerprint smudging here. And ZAGG is a trustworthy name brand we are all familiar with.
Good value, good quality: Maxboost Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Thin's the name of the game! Maxboost's screen protector is made of tempered glass but only measures 0.2mm thick, so it's one of your thinner options. Again, it's scratch-resistant, durable, transparent and precise, and is anti-fingerprint with hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. Plus, it's a good value at the price.
High quality, low price: Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector
Tech Armor makes high-quality screen protectors. This one for the iPhone 8 Plus features edge-to-edge protection, so not only is the screen protected, but the bezels are too. It's made of high-grade Japanese Asahi glass and features multiple layers for protection, but without being too thick, so it's 99.9% accurate.
Easy installation: Manto Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Manto's screen protectors feature an enhanced oleophobic coating with great abrasion performance, so no long-term fingerprints or dirt on your device's beautiful screen. It's shatterproof and anti-scratch, so give your phone a bit of a rough time, it'll be fine! It's also super easy to install thanks to the installation kit provided with the screen protectors.
Quality without sacrifice: JETech 3-pack Screen Protector
JETech is a good brand to go with, because they give you three protectors for a low price, so you have backups if something happens. These screen protectors are only 0.33mm thick and are scratch-resistant, anti-fingerprint, and easy to install.
Bottom line
The iPhone 8 Plus is still a beastly phone by all means, and having a screen protector on it means it'll remain in pristine condition for years to come. Our personal favorite is amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector, because we've been using the amFilm brand for a lot of our devices, and have had no issues. They're good quality for a reasonable price.
If you like a good package deal, try the JETech 3-Pack; it's three screen protectors for one low price! Honestly, any of these screen protectors will do the job well. The important thing is that your trusty iPhone 8 stays in pristine condition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPad mini 5 (2019) with these great screen protectors
Looking for the best of the best screen protectors out there for your brand new iPad mini 5 (2019)? Well look no further!
Added security for your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!
Keep your iPhone 8 Plus as slim as possible with an ultra-thin case
Finding the perfect case for your iPhone 8 Plus can be a challenge-and-a-half, but finding one that’s barely there? Pshhh: that’s tough... Luckily for you, we have the best of the best ultra-thin iPhone 8 Plus cases right here!