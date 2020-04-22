Reducing your carbon footprint means consuming less and reusing more. We can try to do our part to keep our earth healthy by educating ourselves and carefully purchasing environmentally-friendly items. Here are some eco-friendly accessories for your iPhone.

Our top picks

Of course, the best thing you can do for the environment is to reduce waste by minimizing what you buy. Research your purchases carefully before purchasing, especially when it comes to tech. When you do buy, look for companies that manufacture responsibly. When you can no longer use something, re-home it, recycle it, or compost it if possible. Every little bit you can do helps!

I like the Pela iPhone case. It comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns and is manufactured from an agricultural by-product called flax shrive. When it's outlived its usefulness, you can pop the whole case into your backyard compost (or your local community compost.)

REVEAL's Portable Bluetooth Bamboo Speaker & Phone Charger has an undeniable cool factor. It's a solar-powered speaker that can also charge your iPhone, harnessing the sun's power. If you're lucky enough to live someplace that gets a good deal of sun, you might not ever have to plug it in. Those of us who live in cloudier, grayer climates like I do will need to use the USB cable to power it up. Either way, a full charge gets you 15 hours of playtime. Plus, it's made with bamboo, which is a sustainable and fast-growing grass.