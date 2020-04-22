Best Environmentally-friendly iPhone Accessories iMore 2020
Reducing your carbon footprint means consuming less and reusing more. We can try to do our part to keep our earth healthy by educating ourselves and carefully purchasing environmentally-friendly items. Here are some eco-friendly accessories for your iPhone.
Compostable case: Pela iPhone CaseStaff Pick
The Pela Case is made of flax shrive, an agricultural by-product, and meets ASTM D6400 standards for compostability. It comes packaged in recycled paper, no plastic, and minimal waste. One percent of Pela's profits go to environmental non-profit organizations.
Solar speaker: Portable Bluetooth Bamboo Speaker & Phone Charger by REVEAL
This wireless Bluetooth speaker is made with sustainable bamboo and uses monocrystalline solar panels to power up with the sun. If you live in a very sunny climate, you might never need to plug it in. If you don't, just charge it up with a USB cable and get up to 15 hours of battery life. The speaker also charges your iPhone.
Skater boi: iPhone Case - Recycled Skateboards
This very cool iPhone case is made from recycled skateboards. Etsy seller Skate4Create collects discarded skateboards that have cracked while in use and makes iPhone cases (among other things) with the reclaimed wood. Choose any size case from the iPhone 5 to the current models.
Solar charger: GoerTek 25000mAh Battery Solar Power Bank Portable Panel Charger
GoerTek's solar charger harnesses the power of the sun. Charge your iPhone over half a dozen times. It has three ports so that you can charge up to three devices at once. It also comes with a USB cable, so you can charge it normally when the sun isn't available.
Bargain pick: Abitku Eco-Friendly iPhone 11 Phone Case
Abitku's Eco-Friendly iPhone Case is made from biodegradable wheat-based bio-plastic. Since it's made from wheat straw, it has a matte texture and even a slight natural fragrance. Choose from three colors: Gray, Pink, and Light Green.
Pop that cork: 15:21 Cork iPhone Case
Swedish company 15:21 handcrafts products from recycled cork caps and ships them worldwide (free). This is a minimalist case, so it's not a lot of protection, but it does add a unique Scandinavian look to your iPhone without a lot of bulk. Choose any model from the iPhone 6 to the current lineup.
Charge upright or flat: Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand
Nimble's products are made from recycled water bottles and organic hemp and come in plastic-free packaging. You can charge your iPhone (8 or newer) wirelessly; this charger converts from a flat charging pad to an upright stand. It has an extra port so you can charge another device as well.
Heavy-duty case: Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone Case
Mous cases are known for their gorgeous style and heavy-duty protection (using AiroShock™ technology) in a relatively slim design. This one is made with real bamboo, which is a fast-growing, renewable, and environmentally-friendly grass. Yes, bamboo is technically a grass, not a wood, though we use it like wood.
Compost: Incipio Organicore iPhone Case
This eco-friendly case is made from a proprietary blend of 100% composted plant and bio-based materials and is totally compostable. It meets ASTM D6400 or EN13432 standards and will take between six months and three years to break down in a compost (depending on the quality of the compost setting.)
Charge to go: Nimble Eco-Friendly 8-Day Fast Portable Charger
Nimble's fast charger is made from plants. Its internals are hard, plant-based plastics from materials like corn and sugarcane. It charges your devices for up to eight days and takes just 30 minutes to give you an 80% charge up. Charge up to three devices at a time.
Net worth: Ocean75 Eco-Friendly iPhone Case
Ocean75 collects discarded fishing nets, which make up nearly half of the ocean's plastic waste issue. Each iPhone case is 93% recycled ocean plastic. The wave design brings to mind ocean waves, and the case is available in a handful of nature-inspired colors. Part of the profit goes to ocean conservation charities.
Folio style: GEAR4 Oxford Eco Folio iPhone Case
GEAR4, a ZAGG brand, makes this folio-style iPhone case from recycled plastic. The slim, lightweight wallet case has two credit card slots and folds into a stand for watching videos. Don't let the slim form factor fool you: this is a heavy-duty case with 13-foot drop protection.
Excellent protection: LifeProof WĀKE Sustainable iPhone Case
This case is made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic such as salvaged fishing gear. It has a sculpted wave pattern and a DropProof rating to 2 meters. With every purchase, LifeProof donates one dollar to one of their water-conscious nonprofit partners.
Our top picks
Of course, the best thing you can do for the environment is to reduce waste by minimizing what you buy. Research your purchases carefully before purchasing, especially when it comes to tech. When you do buy, look for companies that manufacture responsibly. When you can no longer use something, re-home it, recycle it, or compost it if possible. Every little bit you can do helps!
I like the Pela iPhone case. It comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns and is manufactured from an agricultural by-product called flax shrive. When it's outlived its usefulness, you can pop the whole case into your backyard compost (or your local community compost.)
REVEAL's Portable Bluetooth Bamboo Speaker & Phone Charger has an undeniable cool factor. It's a solar-powered speaker that can also charge your iPhone, harnessing the sun's power. If you're lucky enough to live someplace that gets a good deal of sun, you might not ever have to plug it in. Those of us who live in cloudier, grayer climates like I do will need to use the USB cable to power it up. Either way, a full charge gets you 15 hours of playtime. Plus, it's made with bamboo, which is a sustainable and fast-growing grass.
