Best iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protectors iMore 2019

Every year we can expect to get a list of improvements with the latest and greatest iPhone compared to the generation before it. Usually, at the top of that list, is the camera. Apple spends a considerable amount of time during its yearly event to highlight new breakthroughs with its shooter. Since so much emphasis is placed on the camera, it's incumbent upon us to protect it at all costs. We've got your back, as we put together this list of our best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 11.

Which one should you choose?

We feel the Feitenn Camera Lens Protector is the best choice on this list because of its premium build quality. Of course, that won't protect your phone like a case. But, you do get a lens protector that keeps your iPhone 11's camera safe from the dangers of scuffs and scratches, and it's a protector with style. The fact that it uses different colored housings instead of the usual clear glass display is commendable.

If Fietenn's lens protector isn't your jam, then we suggest picking up the MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector because of its trusted durability in the most extreme circumstances. MoKo's shatterproof and anti-scratch 9H tempered glass is effective against scrapes, scuffs, and scratches by key, knife and any other sharp objects.

The QHOHQ lens protector is another great option to choose as well. This offering brings a similar 9H tempered glass that is resistant to scuffs and scratches at a more affordable price. Regardless, you really can't go wrong with any choice.

