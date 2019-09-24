Best iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protectors iMore 2019
Every year we can expect to get a list of improvements with the latest and greatest iPhone compared to the generation before it. Usually, at the top of that list, is the camera. Apple spends a considerable amount of time during its yearly event to highlight new breakthroughs with its shooter. Since so much emphasis is placed on the camera, it's incumbent upon us to protect it at all costs. We've got your back, as we put together this list of our best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 11.
- Premium, multi-colored option: Feitenn Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11
- Against sharp objects: MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector
- Ultra-thin protection: TopACE Lens Covers for iPhone 11
- Fingerprint protection: TiMOVO iPhone 11 Camera Lens Cover
- Goodbye air bubbles: QHOHQ Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11
- Affordable protection: Newseego iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector
Premium, multi-colored option: Feitenn Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11Staff favorite
If you're looking for something a little more on the premium side, then look no further. The Feitenn Camera Lens Protector brings it on design, forgoing the usual clear glass presentation. Instead, it uses different colored housings. Each pack comes with two black, one silver and one champagne-colored housing.
Against sharp objects: MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector
MoKo's camera lens protector features a special hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that protects it from unwanted fingerprints and smudges. Its 9H hardness can effectively resist scratches by key, knife, and all other sharp objects.
Ultra-thin protection: TopACE Lens Covers for iPhone 11
TopACE's lens covers are made of high-quality tempered glass with 9H hardness to prevent dreaded scratches and scuffs. Each cover is ultra-thin at 0.2 mm, allowing up to 99.99% of light to pass through to the cameras. It comes in a four-pack.
Fingerprint protection: TiMOVO iPhone 11 Camera Lens Cover
TiMOVO's lens protector has a 0.3 mm tempered glass with 9H hardness. It also carries a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that helps with dust and fingerprints.
Goodbye air bubbles: QHOHQ Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11
QHOHQ's lens protector has a tempered glass with 9H hardness that protects against any unforeseen damage. It also has nano-electrostatic automatic adsorption technology, which keeps away those annoying air bubbles.
Affordable protection: Newseego iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector
Newseego's camera lens protector is cut precisely to fit your iPhone 11. Like its counterparts, it protects your lens from scratches and accidental drops, due to its flexible, high-quality tempered glass.
Which one should you choose?
We feel the Feitenn Camera Lens Protector is the best choice on this list because of its premium build quality. Of course, that won't protect your phone like a case. But, you do get a lens protector that keeps your iPhone 11's camera safe from the dangers of scuffs and scratches, and it's a protector with style. The fact that it uses different colored housings instead of the usual clear glass display is commendable.
If Fietenn's lens protector isn't your jam, then we suggest picking up the MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector because of its trusted durability in the most extreme circumstances. MoKo's shatterproof and anti-scratch 9H tempered glass is effective against scrapes, scuffs, and scratches by key, knife and any other sharp objects.
The QHOHQ lens protector is another great option to choose as well. This offering brings a similar 9H tempered glass that is resistant to scuffs and scratches at a more affordable price. Regardless, you really can't go wrong with any choice.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your iPhone 11 Pro is naked — protect it with one of these cases
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.
Grab one of these cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Don't wait until after your new iPhone arrives to get a case. We've rounded up some of the best early-bird cases so you can have a case in hand before you get your iPhone.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.