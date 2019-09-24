Best iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protectors iMore 2019

Every year we can expect to get a list of improvements with the latest and greatest iPhone compared to the generation before it. Usually, at the top of that list, is the camera. Apple spends a considerable amount of time during its yearly event to highlight new breakthroughs with its shooter. Since so much emphasis is placed on the camera, it's incumbent upon us to protect it at all costs. We've got your back, as we put together this list of our best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 11.

Premium, multi-colored option: Feitenn Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11

Staff favorite

If you're looking for something a little more on the premium side, then look no further. The Feitenn Camera Lens Protector brings it on design, forgoing the usual clear glass presentation. Instead, it uses different colored housings. Each pack comes with two black, one silver and one champagne-colored housing.

$10 at Amazon

Against sharp objects: MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector

MoKo's camera lens protector features a special hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that protects it from unwanted fingerprints and smudges. Its 9H hardness can effectively resist scratches by key, knife, and all other sharp objects.

$9 at Amazon

Ultra-thin protection: TopACE Lens Covers for iPhone 11

TopACE's lens covers are made of high-quality tempered glass with 9H hardness to prevent dreaded scratches and scuffs. Each cover is ultra-thin at 0.2 mm, allowing up to 99.99% of light to pass through to the cameras. It comes in a four-pack.

$9 at Amazon

Fingerprint protection: TiMOVO iPhone 11 Camera Lens Cover

TiMOVO's lens protector has a 0.3 mm tempered glass with 9H hardness. It also carries a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that helps with dust and fingerprints.

$9 at Amazon

Goodbye air bubbles: QHOHQ Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 11

QHOHQ's lens protector has a tempered glass with 9H hardness that protects against any unforeseen damage. It also has nano-electrostatic automatic adsorption technology, which keeps away those annoying air bubbles.

$8 at Amazon

Affordable protection: Newseego iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector

Newseego's camera lens protector is cut precisely to fit your iPhone 11. Like its counterparts, it protects your lens from scratches and accidental drops, due to its flexible, high-quality tempered glass.

$7 at Amazon

Which one should you choose?

We feel the Feitenn Camera Lens Protector is the best choice on this list because of its premium build quality. Of course, that won't protect your phone like a case. But, you do get a lens protector that keeps your iPhone 11's camera safe from the dangers of scuffs and scratches, and it's a protector with style. The fact that it uses different colored housings instead of the usual clear glass display is commendable.

If Fietenn's lens protector isn't your jam, then we suggest picking up the MoKo iPhone 11 Camera Lens Protector because of its trusted durability in the most extreme circumstances. MoKo's shatterproof and anti-scratch 9H tempered glass is effective against scrapes, scuffs, and scratches by key, knife and any other sharp objects.

The QHOHQ lens protector is another great option to choose as well. This offering brings a similar 9H tempered glass that is resistant to scuffs and scratches at a more affordable price. Regardless, you really can't go wrong with any choice.

