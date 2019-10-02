Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Lens Protectors iMore 2019

If you're as excited as we are about the iPhone 11 Pro Max 's triple camera with night mode and ultra-wide settings, then you'll want to keep those three lenses as pristine as the day you bought them. Luckily, Apple gear manufacturers are now offering iPhone camera lens protectors similar to screen protectors. Here are your best options for iPhone 11 Pro Max camera lens protectors.

In Summary

Many iPhone cases are great for safeguarding corners and screens. However, since the triple camera is more prone to impacts and scratches than previous models, it's a good idea to provide extra protection. Keep those triple camera lenses shiny and intact with any of the lens protectors above. Our pick is the Casetego Camera Lens Protector because it offers high-quality tempered glass protection at an excellent price for a pack of nine protectors. Although the tiny protector disks are extremely thin to allow for high-quality photos, they are also scratch and impact resistant.

For those of you who prefer a one-piece protector and perfect aesthetics, try the Sakulaya Camera Lens Protector. It comes in three different colors to match the exact shade of your iPhone 11 Pro Max. For the most robust option possible, however, you may prefer a full-body waterproof case like the Oterkin for military-grade impact defense and underwater protection. No matter what you choose, you'll feel better about that awesome triple camera if you have it well-protected.

