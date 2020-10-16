Best iPhone 12 Chargers iMore 2020

If you paid attention to the iPhone 12 reveal, you'll know you need the best iPhone 12 charger you can find. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all being sold without a charger, and the cable that comes with the phone will be a USB-C to Lightning cable, meaning it won't work with a standard USB-A charger that you're used to using. Don't worry. There are tons of great charging options already out there for the iPhone 12, and the best iPhone 12 chargers will let you take advantage of fast charging.

Power is the key to fast charging

Apple states that all models of the iPhone 12 can take advantage of fast charging, citing that each model can achieve a 50% charge in about 30 minutes. The catch? You'll need to make sure that the charger is 20W, according to Apple. The best iPhone 12 chargers will give you that 20W power, and let you charge up your phone regardless of which iPhone 12 case, you choose to slap on your phone.

Our favorite iPhone 12 charger is the Anker Nano iPhone Charger. Due to its 20W power output, you'll get the fast charging Apple is talking about, and its small design makes it easy to carry around in your bag, purse, or jacket pocket.

If you're looking to save a few bucks, pick up the CHOETECH 18W PD Fast Charger. Yes, it only puts out 18W of power, but I doubt you'll notice too much of a difference in charging speed, even if it's not officially charging as fast as it can.

Lastly, it's hard not to recommend the RAVPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger due to just how useful and powerful it is. The 30W USB-C port is more power than you need to charge up your iPhone 12 as fast as possible, but the 18W USB-A port offers incredible charging speeds to other devices as well. If you want a charger to pull double duty for you, this is the one.