If you paid attention to the iPhone 12 reveal, you'll know you need the best iPhone 12 charger you can find. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all being sold without a charger, and the cable that comes with the phone will be a USB-C to Lightning cable, meaning it won't work with a standard USB-A charger that you're used to using. Don't worry. There are tons of great charging options already out there for the iPhone 12, and the best iPhone 12 chargers will let you take advantage of fast charging.
Anker's newest wall charger is specifically made with the iPhone 12 in mind. Its 20W of power will give your iPhone 12 the fasting charge it can handle, all while remaining in a small footprint, which means you can carry it anywhere you need to go.
Apple obviously launched its own 20W charger for the launch of the iPhone 12. If you want to stick with Apple because you feel like it's the safest bet, this is the USB-C charger to get for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.
With a 30W USB-C port — which is more powerful than you really need — and a 12W USB-A port, the AUKEY Focus USB-C Charger is perfect for charging to devices at once. Charge your iPhone 12 really fast with the USB-C port, and then charge your Apple Watch with the USB-A port. It's a win-win.
Although it's only 18W of power, you likely won't notice much of a difference in charging speed, even though it's a little less powerful than a 20W. Still, the CHOETECH 18W PD Fast Charger is a great option if you're looking for a USB-C charger for your iPhone 12.
If you want to keep your chargers as small as possible, the AUKEY USB-C Charger 18W is the perfect fit. It's just a tiny little cube that delivers lots of power. Plus, the prongs even fold up into the brick, making it the easiest charger to carry around in your bag, purse, or pocket.
If you want lots of power, the RAVPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger is a great option. Not only is the 30W USB-C port more than enough juice to quickly charge your iPhone 12, but the 18W USB-A port is plenty of power to charge other devices you may have!
Power is the key to fast charging
Apple states that all models of the iPhone 12 can take advantage of fast charging, citing that each model can achieve a 50% charge in about 30 minutes. The catch? You'll need to make sure that the charger is 20W, according to Apple. The best iPhone 12 chargers will give you that 20W power, and let you charge up your phone regardless of which iPhone 12 case, you choose to slap on your phone.
Our favorite iPhone 12 charger is the Anker Nano iPhone Charger. Due to its 20W power output, you'll get the fast charging Apple is talking about, and its small design makes it easy to carry around in your bag, purse, or jacket pocket.
If you're looking to save a few bucks, pick up the CHOETECH 18W PD Fast Charger. Yes, it only puts out 18W of power, but I doubt you'll notice too much of a difference in charging speed, even if it's not officially charging as fast as it can.
Lastly, it's hard not to recommend the RAVPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger due to just how useful and powerful it is. The 30W USB-C port is more power than you need to charge up your iPhone 12 as fast as possible, but the 18W USB-A port offers incredible charging speeds to other devices as well. If you want a charger to pull double duty for you, this is the one.
