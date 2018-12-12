Whether you're a professional photographer, someone who's just starting out, or have a skill set that's in between, having a lens kit for your iPhone is a real game changer — so why not pick one up and shoot for yourself? There's nothing like using a camera, but with one of these lens kits, using your iPhone comes awfully close. Here are the absolute best iPhone lens kits in 2018.
Convenient and clever
Ztylus Revolver Camera Kit
Small, subtle, and super superb for shooting spectacular images, the Ztylus Revolver Camera Kit is a unique, convenient version of a traditional camera kit. This 6-in-1 revolver lens gives you access to wide angle/telephoto, macro/super macro, and fisheye/telephoto lens combinations. Simply magnetically attach the revolver kit to the back of the protective and stylish Ztylus case, pick your lens, and start shooting.
So many options (at an amazing price)
Apexel 10 in 1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit
Variety is the spice of life, and the Apexel 10 in 1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit is the spice of iPhoneography kits because of its variety. This particular iPhone lens kit gives you a whopping 10 different lenses to choose from, including kaleidoscope lenses, telephoto lenses, wide angle lenses, and so much more. Simply clamp and attach the lens kit to your iPhone, pick your lens, and shoot with crystal clear quality.
Shoot like a pro
Hitcase TrueLUX iPhone Lens Kit
If you're searching for a durable, high-quality lens kit that'll have you shooting like a professional, then take a gander at the TrueLUX iPhone Lens Kit. This lens kit gives you macro, wide, and super wide lens options to play around with. The lenses work with a variety of Hitcase cases, including a waterproof version for stellar deep-sea snapshots. While a bit on the pricier side, the TrueLUX iPhone Lens Kit delivers true quality and a professional look and feel to your iPhone photography.
Portable and practical
CamKix Camera Lens Kit
Get a bit more bang for your buck with this quick and convenient CamKix Camera Lens Kit. Not only does this kit come with a durable protective pouch, but it's also equipped with a Bluetooth remote for shutter control. The CamKix Camera Lens Kit comes with five different lenses: a telephoto lens, circular polarized lens (CPL), fisheye lens, macro lens, and wide angle lens. While not ideal for cameras with dual lenses, it'll work effortlessly with older iPhones and your iPhone XR.
Photography and video? No problem
Olloclip Filmer's Kit
Maybe you like to shoot photography with your iPhone, but you really want to start shooting video: introducing the Olloclip Filmer's Kit. This convenient kit gives you access to five lenses including a fisheye, super-wide, macro, telephoto, and ultra-wide. The only downside? The Pivot, a.k.a its mobile video grip, doesn't stabilize or smooth any of your shots. Regardless, it's still an alright tool if you need a little extra reach with your iPhone.
Like a DSLR (but it's your iPhone)
Sandmarc Pro Edition Kit
Add a professional-quality telephoto, wide, macro, and fisheye lens to your iPhoneography arsenal with some help from the Sandmarc Pro Edition Kit. This particular lens kit is designed to work with a sleek yet protective case, and if there are any issues, a lifetime warranty's got you covered. While the higher price tag on the Sandmarc Pro Edition Kit may seem daunting to some, think of it as meshing your iPhone with a DSLR camera.
With so many different lens kit options out there, it can be hard to pick a favorite. We adore the convenience of the Ztylus Revolver Camera Kit, but also love the level of professionalism that the Sandmarc Pro Edition Kit brings to the table. Regardless, we hope you find an option on this list that'll have you smiling while you're shooting!
