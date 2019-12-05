Best iPhone Repair Kits iMore 2019

If you own any electronics, you should have a repair kit around for small repair jobs. It'll save you money, and you can learn your way around the phone. If you're even more independently-minded, you could even use one for bigger jobs like repairing your iPhone's screen or replacing a battery. Any of these kits will help you with tasks, both large and small.

Our recommendations

When purchasing a repair toolkit for your iPhone, you'll want to get something that has enough tools to handle any of your electronics. You'll also want something small, portable, and easy to keep track of so you don't go losing pieces left and right. To that end, I recommend the Xool 80-piece repair kit. It has enough pieces to be useful for any repair, but not so many that you'll start losing track of them.

You can also pick up the ROADTEC Mini Repair Kit. It has 115 pieces, a more robust driver handle than the Xool, and a heavy-duty carrying case so that will keep your tools protected.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.