The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus no longer includes a tiny adapter that lets you use the phone's Lightning port with 3.5mm wired headphones. Don't worry; you can still buy one separately. On this list, you'll find Apple's official adapter plus some third-party options to enjoy.
It's official
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter
This adapter used to ship with iPhones. Now, you need to pay for this accessory separately. If you only buy Apple accessories for your Apple products, this is the (only) one you can buy for your iPhone.
Dual solution
iNassen Lightning Jack Headphone Adapter Charger
One of the disadvantages of using Apple's adapter is that you can't listen to your music while charging your iPhone. That's not the case with this dual Lightning jack from iNassen, which is a little more expensive than the official device and is also available in multiple colors.
Two pack
My Handy Design Lighting to 3.5mm Headphone Jack
If you're in the market for two Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapters and want to save some money, this is the pack to get. These look nearly identical to the official version, but for less.
Think different
Daeeto Adapter Charger for iPhone
You can charge your iPhone and listen to music at the same time with this beautiful adapter from Daeeto. This is the one to get if you're looking for a unique look.
Another fine solution
Beloo 2 in 1 Lightning Adapter for iPhone
Here's another solution that allows you to charge your phone while also listening to music. It features a durable metal shell design for added durability.
Includes music controls
Dodocool Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Audio Jack Adapter
This pricey adapter includes music controls that are lacking on most similar products. It includes a 4N copper wire to ensure reliable digital audio transmission and clear sound quality.
Lightning-to-3.5mm audio adapters take on various functions. Some products on the market, like Apple's official accessory, are only intended to provide music listening. Others, like the iNassen Lightning Jack Headphone Adapter, also include charging capabilities. Buy the one you need and enjoy using 2.5mm headphones with your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.
