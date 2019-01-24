The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus no longer includes a tiny adapter that lets you use the phone's Lightning port with 3.5mm wired headphones. Don't worry; you can still buy one separately. On this list, you'll find Apple's official adapter plus some third-party options to enjoy.

Lightning-to-3.5mm audio adapters take on various functions. Some products on the market, like Apple's official accessory, are only intended to provide music listening. Others, like the iNassen Lightning Jack Headphone Adapter, also include charging capabilities. Buy the one you need and enjoy using 2.5mm headphones with your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.