We spend so much time on our iPhones each day, but let's face it, it isn't always the most convenient thing to hold. Whether you're running around playing Pokémon Go or want to prop up your iPhone to watch a show, PopSockets can make things more convenient. What's more, these adorable Pokémon-themed PopSockets are perfect for any iPhone and allow you to show off your love of these adorable creatures. These are the best Pokémon PopSockets for your iPhone.

Popsocket Charizard

Hot pick: PopSockets: PopGrip - Charmander

Staff Pick

Charmander was my first starter way back on Game Boy and he's held a special place in my heart ever since. Here he sits against a teal background, which helps his distinct orange color stand out.

$15 at Amazon
Popsocket Pikachu

Electric magnetism: PopSocket: PopGrip - Pikachu

With his excited pose and wide smile, Pikachu is ready to take on anything. As the most recognizable Pokémon, he's a great choice for any iPhone.

$14 at Amazon
Popsocket Pikachu Eevee

Double the cuteness: PopSocket: PopGrip - Pikachu and Eevee

The only thing better than having one adorable Pokémon featured on the PopSocket is having two. Pikachu and Eevee look like they're having a great time and will bring a smile to your face. If you're super fans of these two you should check out Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eeevee! — these two games for the Switch are sure to impress.

$14 at Amazon
Popsocket Eevee

The cream of the crop: PopSocket: PopGrip - Eevee

Not wanting to share the spotlight with a certain electrical mouse? Eevee is definitely cute enough to stand on his own and that cute checkered background offers a fun look.

$12 at Amazon
Popsocket Snorlax

Double the cuteness: PopSocket: PopGrip - Snorlax

It's hard to be grumpy when looking at this big sleepy head. Snorlax has its arm raised in greeting, even though it's about to doze off at any minute. Either way, Snorlax will look great on any iPhone.

$15 at Amazon
Popsocket Squirtle

Best boi: PopSockets: PopGrip - Squirtle

Anyone who loves this classic half-turtle, half squirrel starter will love this PopSocket. Squirtle's face looks so happy and the calming green looks good with its blue hue.

$14 at Amazon
Popsocket Pokeball

The cream of the crop: PopSocket: PopGrip - Poké Ball

Love all Pokémon equally or finding it hard to show off just one of these monsters on your phone? This Poké Ball design shows off your love of the franchise without making you choose or catch 'em all.

$17 at Amazon
Popsocket Bulbasaur

The cream of the crop: PopSocket: PopGrip - Bulbasaur

Who can say no to Bulbasaur's adorable face? His wide smile on top of that sunny yellow background just screams cheerfulness.

$14 at Amazon
Popsocket Scorbunny

The cream of the crop: PopSocket: PopGrip - Scorbunny

Scorbunny made his appearance as a starter in Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. He's a tiny little guy who loves playing soccer and looks great on a red background.

$14 at Amazon

I choose you!

PopSockets have a number of uses in addition to making it easier to hold your phone when doing things like playing Pokémon GO. You can also use them as a kickstand while on a table or to wrap up your earbuds or charging cables for carrying on the go. If you're a Pokémon fan like me, then there are tons of fun designs to choose from.

I've been playing Pokémon ever since Red and Blue first released on Game Boy and my very first starter was Charmander. That's why I was so happy to see this fire boi's design since his orange color pops out on that blue background. If you love him as much as I do, I highly recommend the Charmander PopSocket. I mean, just look at that face!

Pikachu and Eevee have long been some of Pokémon's most recognizable mascots and for good reason. They're so stinking cute! If you're a fan of these two, you should check out the Pikachu and Eevee PopSocket PopGrip.

Finally, if you love all Pokémon equally and can't choose one favorite over another, your best bet is to go with the Poké Ball PopSocket PopGrip. That iconic red and white is recognizable anywhere and will look fantastic on your best iPhone.

