Best Pokémon PopSockets for iPhone iMore 2022

We spend so much time on our iPhones each day, but let's face it, it isn't always the most convenient thing to hold. Whether you're running around playing Pokémon Go or want to prop up your iPhone to watch a show, PopSockets can make things more convenient. What's more, these adorable Pokémon-themed PopSockets are perfect for any iPhone and allow you to show off your love of these adorable creatures. These are the best Pokémon PopSockets for your iPhone.

I choose you!

PopSockets have a number of uses in addition to making it easier to hold your phone when doing things like playing Pokémon GO. You can also use them as a kickstand while on a table or to wrap up your earbuds or charging cables for carrying on the go. If you're a Pokémon fan like me, then there are tons of fun designs to choose from.

I've been playing Pokémon ever since Red and Blue first released on Game Boy and my very first starter was Charmander. That's why I was so happy to see this fire boi's design since his orange color pops out on that blue background. If you love him as much as I do, I highly recommend the Charmander PopSocket. I mean, just look at that face!

Pikachu and Eevee have long been some of Pokémon's most recognizable mascots and for good reason. They're so stinking cute! If you're a fan of these two, you should check out the Pikachu and Eevee PopSocket PopGrip.

Finally, if you love all Pokémon equally and can't choose one favorite over another, your best bet is to go with the Poké Ball PopSocket PopGrip. That iconic red and white is recognizable anywhere and will look fantastic on your best iPhone.