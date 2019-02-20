Did you just pick up an iPhone XR? While this may be Apple's more affordable option of the newest phones, it doesn't make it any less powerful or beautiful, for that matter. Plus, that Liquid Retina display is gorgeous, so why not protect the display with some screen protectors that won't break the bank?
Edge-to-Edge
TETHYS Tempered Glass Screen Protector
That 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display deserves protection that isn't meant to be seen. With this durable tempered glass screen protector, you get full edge-to-edge protection, so nothing will happen to the display and you'll forget it's even there. It's easy to install, but you get three in one pack in case of any screwups.
Thin but protective
OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector
OMOTON's screen protector is only 0.3mm thick, so it feels like nothing is there. The curved edges are case friendly and the material protects your screen from scratches, fingerprints, and other scuffs.
Good quality and price
amFilm iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
amFilm continues to meet high expectations by providing quality screen protectors for the iPhone XR. These tempered glass protectors are durable against impact, so your display remains safe from everyday use. It's easy to install and comes with all of the tools you need to ensure a flawless fit. Plus, you get three in a single pack.
The thinnest
Maxboost Tempered Glass Screen Protector
If 0.3mm is too thick for you, then perhaps Maxboost's 0.25mm screen protector is more your style. Its open-edge design means it's case-friendly, so you can slip your phone into your favorite case without worrying. Say goodbye to annoying fingerprints too!
Camera protection
REDESS Tempered Glass Screen with Camera Lens Protector
This pack of protectors from REDESS not only includes a screen protector, but it also has a protector for the camera lens as well. Both are made from the same tough and durable tempered glass material and is close to 100 percent clarity, so you'll never notice that it's there.
A trusted name
ANKER GlassGuard Screen Protector
ANKER is known to create quality mobile accessories, and the GlassGuard is one of them. This tempered glass protector features 9H-hardness, which is about double the strength of competitors. It's only 0.33mm thick, so your screen is still highly responsive, and the oleophobic coating keeps your display clean.
Pricey quality
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector
Many people use and trust ZAGG products, and the InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector is one of them. This protector is custom-fit to the iPhone XR, so it's super precise and accurate once it's installed. It has a smooth and silky feel, resists scratches and impact, and won't smudge from fingerprints. It's pricey, but you get a limited lifetime warranty.
Fully shatterproof
Magglass Full Coverage Shatterproof Tempered Glass Screen Guard
Magglass provides full edge-to-edge protection for your iPhone XR display. It has a hardness rating of 9H, so it'll withstand anything you manage to throw at it, and your phone stays pristine. It's also case-friendly, so you don't need to worry about whether or not your favorite case is compatible.
Privacy, please!
Magglass Anti-Spy Display Guard
If you don't like other people seeing what's on your screen due to private or sensitive information, then Magglass' Anti-Spy Display Guard is perfect. It provides a privacy screen, so others can't see what you're up to from any angle except directly in front of the screen, where you are. It also comes with the 9H-hardness rating and is extremely scratch-proof and impact-resistant.
Twice the defense
iCarez Double Defense Screen Protector
iCarez Double Defense provides users with an incredibly tough 9H-hardness-rated tempered glass, so your display is protected and pristine. It's also edge-to-edge, so nothing's getting through. This protector is also super clear, so you'll forget that you even have it on.
Quality and value
Tech Armor iPhone XR Ballistic Glass Screen Protector
Tech Armor's screen protectors for the iPhone XR are made from a tough and durable high-quality ballistic glass material that keeps your screen pristine. Not only are they able to withstand anything you throw at them, but these protectors have 99.99 percent clarity and haptic touch accuracy, so you won't even remember they're on. It's also only 0.3mm thin, and you get three of them in a pack, which is a great value.
Super thin and highly rated
Trianium Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Trianium screen protectors are made from highly durable tempered glass and super thin at only 0.25mm. These will be able to withstand pretty much anything that your screen will encounter, especially with the hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. You get three in a pack, which isn't bad for the price, and these have a 4.5-star rating with over 2000 reviews on Amazon.
Absorb that impact
XDesign Tempered Glass Screen Protector
These screen protectors from XDesign are super thin, clocking in at 0.25mm like other options. They're made from a strong tempered glass material that will absorb impact, leaving your screen in mint condition. And since it's super clear, you won't even remember that it's on. The XDesign screen protectors also work with most cases, so you won't have to worry about that either. There are three in a pack.
Just because the iPhone XR is cheaper than the XS and XS Max doesn't mean that it's any less beautiful! These screen protectors will help you keep your Liquid Retina display safe and as gorgeous as the day you unboxed your iPhone XR. Our personal favorite is the ANKER GlassGuard because we've had nothing but good experiences with ANKER products in the past.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.