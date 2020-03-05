Best Screen Protectors for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020
So you just got a big, beautiful iPhone XS Max. It's best to protect your new device, but without sacrificing the gorgeous natural beauty of the phone itself. For this, you should look into getting a screen protector. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for your monolithic iPhone XS Max!
- Great value and quality: Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
- Protection with a bonus: Marge Plus iPhone XS Max Screen Protector
- Edge-to-edge protection: TETHYS Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
- Good deal, good protection: XDesign Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
- Bargain hunters: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
Great value and quality: Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone XS MaxStaff pick
The Maxboost screen protector for the iPhone XS Max is made from tempered glass that features an anti-fingerprint hydrophobic coating, is slim and tough, and makes it feel like there's nothing on your screen at all. It also comes in a 3-pack on Amazon for a reasonable price, and so far, the reviews for it are excellent.
Protection with a bonus: Marge Plus iPhone XS Max Screen Protector
This screen protector from Marge Plus was designed to be incredibly precise and accurate when it comes to protecting your Max screen. The thickness of this screen protector clocks in at 0.25mm, and it provides crystal-clear clarity and both hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. You also get an installation frame to ensure perfect application every time.
Edge-to-edge protection: TETHYS Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
With the gorgeous screen on your iPhone XS Max, you'll want the best coverage and protection, and that's what TETHYS provides. This quality protector goes from edge-to-edge and blends in seamlessly with your device, so you'll forget it's there. Plus, TETHYS provides all of the tools necessary to ensure a flawless installation.
Good deal, good protection: XDesign Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
If you want something reasonably priced but still offers good protection, the XDesign glass screen protectors are for you. They come in packs of three for a low price and absorb impact, so your screen is safe. It also includes a tray for easy installation.
Bargain hunters: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone XS Max
amFilm is a popular brand for quality screen protectors, and they also come prepared for the iPhone XS Max. You can get a 3-pack of amFilm screen protectors for $8 on Amazon, and they're tough and durable like their previous products. It comes with everything you need to make sure that the installation goes smoothly, and you get two spares if something goes wrong.
In summary
There's plenty of screen protectors to choose from, but these are some of the most popular brands with the best rating. We prefer the Maxboost Screen Protector, which makes your phone feel like it's wearing nothing at all.
If you're a perfectionist, you might want to try the Marge Plus, since it comes with an installation frame to ensure perfect alignment. These are some of the best screen protectors the interweb has to offer. Now that you know, slap a screen protector on your new baby and enjoy!
