Congratulations, you just got a shiny iPhone XS in your hands, but now comes the tough part: protecting that gorgeous new phone. Whether you want to go naked or put a case on it, you should always have at least a screen protector to keep that glass panel safe and sound. Here are our top recommendations.

Protect your iPhone's screen with a reliable screen protector

You just dropped over $1,000 on a new phone, so the least you should do is ensure it's protected and maintained well. These are the best screen protectors that we know of on Amazon, and none of them are too expensive. Personally, I went with the amFilm for my iPhone XS because its Nintendo Switch tempered screen protectors are still going strong on my console, so I trust the quality.

If you wanted to get the most bang for your buck though and not spend a ton of money on your screen protector, then the Yesgo KG1X Tempered Screen Protector is an incredibly cost-efficient and durable option to keep in the back of your mind. The screen protector will keep your iPhone XS protected and your wallet feelin' fine.

