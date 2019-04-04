This is the best time to purchase an iPhone XR in India

Apple is kicking off a massive discount on the iPhone XR in India that will bring the device down to just ₹59,900 ($870). That's a staggering ₹17,000 ($250) discount from the phone's retail price of ₹76,900 ($1,120). What makes this particular deal even better is that HDFC is getting in on the action, offering an additional 10% cashback on top of the discounted price.

That effectively brings the price of the 64GB iPhone XR down to just ₹53,900 ($780), which is a fabulous deal. The promotional price extends to all three variants of the iPhone XR, and you'll similarly be able to avail the HDFC cashback on all three models. The deal will go live from Friday, April 5, and will be valid until stocks last.

Here's the breakdown of the new pricing: