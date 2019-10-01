Best Tripods for Photographing in Night Mode on iPhone 11 iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 series has a stunning new Night Mode feature that makes even the darkest environments look amazing in a photo. And while you can get pretty good shots with just your hands, the Night Mode photos can look even better if you use a tripod. We think the Joby GorillaPod Hybrid is one of the best you can buy on the market.

Joby's GorillaPods have been around for years, but they continue to be some of the best tripods you can buy for mobile devices. They're durable, lightweight, and flexible, making them incredibly versatile for all of your mobile photography needs. The GorillaPod Hybrid is made with strong and durable Japanese medical-grade ABS plastic and German TPE for secure joints. This tripod will work just as well on the 1000th day of use as it was when you first get it. These things are built to last, and there's a fantastic year-long warranty if something should go wrong. With the GorillaPod Hybrid, it's easy to take it with you anywhere, whether it's travel or just when you're out-and-about looking for something to photograph. This new Hybrid version includes a clamp to fit your smartphone, such as the iPhone 11 series. Plus, it connects to the tripod via two 1/4" female threads, which allow you to position your smartphone in multiple positions. As you use the GorillaPod Hybrid, you can adjust the flexible legs however you want for composition. Then, you can fine-tune it with the ball heads on the joints to get the perfect shot. The Hybrid has a bubble spirit level that helps keep your iPhone lined up properly, and a quick-release plate so that you can pack everything up quickly. It also has a 180° tilt and 360° panning view. To top it all off, this version has a Selfie Bluetooth Remote Control that works up to 30 feet away. This works for both still photos and videos so that you can get that perfect Slofie. Pros: Lightweight, flexible, and very durable

Works with regular cameras and smartphones

Bubble spirit level keeps phone lined up with 180° and 360° panning views

Quick-release plate means easy packing

Includes Bluetooth remote control Cons: A little pricey

Best Overall Joby GorillaPod Hybrid Flexibility and stability Joby GorillaPods are known for their sturdiness and flexibility. It's a great tripod for mobile photography. $40 at Amazon

Best Value: Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod

This product from Eocean doubles as both an extendable selfie stick and a tripod for your iPhone 11. Plus, it works any other camera or smartphone device. It includes a cell phone adapter that attaches via a 1/4" screw-in thread for a secure fit. With the Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod, it features a strong telescopic pole that extends smoothly, and there are non-slip foot pads that ensure stability for the tripod. The stick extends up to 54-inches from 13.77-inches so that you can get quite a view for your selfies, or if you want a high POV for your time-lapse or Night Mode shots. The Selfie Stick Tripod is also adjustable and rotatable, allowing you to find the perfect view for your photos and video. It even includes a Bluetooth remote that works up to 30 feet away, and everything is rechargeable. If you are looking for a simple tripod that also can double as a selfie stick, you can't beat this one. Plus, the price is right. Pros: Very affordable

Small and compact size perfect for travel

Works as both tripod and selfie stick

Strong telescopic pole, non-slip foot pads for stabilization

Includes Bluetooth remote control Cons: Not flexible

Best Value Eocean Selfie Stick Tripod Versatility on a budget This doubles as both a selfie stick and a tripod, so you can use it for whichever situation you need. It's sturdy, compact, and affordable. $16 at Amazon

Best Functionality: KobraTech TriFlex Mini Tripod

If the Joby GorillaPod Hybrid is a bit too much price-wise, then KobraTech's TriFlex Mini Tripod is a good alternative. It's similar to the GorillaPod, except the TriFlex features a steel ball joint design that should hold up better than plastic. It also has a cell phone clamp that screws in with a 1/4" thread for a secure fit and allows for multiple angles. The flexible legs are covered in foamy rubber material, so they're soft to the touch but also provide enough grip to hold on to most surfaces. They may not be as long as Joby's, but it will still get the job done. Along with the cell phone adapter, it comes with a GoPro mount, as well as a carrying case and wireless remote control. There is also a 2-year warranty. Pros: Affordable

Strong steel ball joint design

Foamy rubber covered legs grip any surface

Multiple adapters for any situation

Bluetooth wireless remote control Cons: Legs aren't as long as Joby's GorillaPod

Best Functionality KobraTech TriFlex Mini Tripod Durable flexibility If Joby GorillaPods are too expensive, KobraTech is a great alternative. It's durable and flexible, but the legs are a bit shorter. $11 at Amazon

Best Simplicity: Manfrotto MTPIXI Mini Tripod

If simplicity is what you're looking for, then the Manfrotto MTPIXI Mini Tripod is right up your alley. The Manfrotto MTPIXI is super small and compact at only 5.3-inches, making it easy to carry with you when traveling, and it won't take up much space. It's lightweight as well and has a solid construction with rubber feet so that it doesn't move around on flat surfaces. It comes with a ZAYKiR phone adapter that allows you to swivel your iPhone 11 a full 360°, giving you the best views. The rapid push-button lock system on the head makes for easy adjustment when you need it. Pros: Super simple, no-frills design

Solid construction and non-slip rubber feet

Rapid push-button lock system

Super small and compact design

Phone adapter gives 360° views Cons: Not flexible

A little pricier than other options