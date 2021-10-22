When it comes to gaming, there's nothing quite like the experience that the Nintendo Switch offers. You can play it while connected to your TV or remove it from its dock and take it with you anywhere. Plus, it's host to a huge variety of multiplayer games, making it perfect for entertaining the entire family whether at home or on road trips.

The Nintendo Switch will make for an especially great gift this holiday season since N64 and Sega Genesis games are also coming to the Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The consoles themselves rarely ever go on sale, but you can often find them bundled with accessories and games at a good price. Here's where you can find Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals:

Nintendo Switch Red And Blue

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Neon Blue

The iconic Red and Blue Joy-Cons are the go-to choice for many players. Remove them from the Switch and turn them sideways and you automatically have two controllers for multiplayers.

Nintendo Switch Console Gray

Nintendo Switch Gray

The Gray Joy-Cons are for those who don't want a flashy look. While the controllers are subdued the amazing games available on this system definitely are not. Check out the huge library and discover new favorites.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition

Any Animal Crossing fan would love to have this beach-themed console. It even features Tom, Timmy, and Tommy Nook on the front. Grab it for yourself or make it the perfect holiday gift.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch Oled Model Product Art

Nintendo Switch OLED - White

This is the latest Switch iteration bringing with it an immensly improved OLED display that shows off both darker and brighter hues more vibrantly. White is a brand new Switch color, so it really stands out.

Nintendo Switch Oled Red And Blue

Nintendo Switch OLED - Neon Red & Neon Blue

This version of the OLED Switch has the same iconic red and blue Joy-Cons as the original Switch. It will make the handheld playing experience that much more enjoyable with brighter imagery.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Blue Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue

The Switch Lite is a handheld-only system and as such is the least expensive Switch you can get. While people are divided on whether it's actually blue or purple, it's still a beautiful color.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray

Anyone who wants a more serious looking gaming system would do well with this gray Switch Lite. Just remember that the lower price is because it can only do handheld mode and can't play on TVs.

Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise

This beautiful blue puts one in mind of a trip to the beach. Its compact size makes it super easy to travel with so you can play that large library of Switch games.

Coral Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral

There's nothing shy about this gorgeous pink gaming system. Whether you're curled up playing on the couch or on a road trip, it will entertain you for hours.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow

Nothings quite as cheery as a sunny yellow. If you love bright colors and are looking for a way to play the best Nintendo Switch games, you should grab it.

Switch it up this Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch is an excellent system with a huge library of great hits that you can play anywhere. There are also several other sweet deals this Black Friday, and we'll be keeping an eye out for them. Check back to find the best Black Friday deals for you and yours.

