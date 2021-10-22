When it comes to gaming, there's nothing quite like the experience that the Nintendo Switch offers. You can play it while connected to your TV or remove it from its dock and take it with you anywhere. Plus, it's host to a huge variety of multiplayer games, making it perfect for entertaining the entire family whether at home or on road trips.
The Nintendo Switch will make for an especially great gift this holiday season since N64 and Sega Genesis games are also coming to the Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The consoles themselves rarely ever go on sale, but you can often find them bundled with accessories and games at a good price. Here's where you can find Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Neon Blue
The iconic Red and Blue Joy-Cons are the go-to choice for many players. Remove them from the Switch and turn them sideways and you automatically have two controllers for multiplayers.
Nintendo Switch Gray
The Gray Joy-Cons are for those who don't want a flashy look. While the controllers are subdued the amazing games available on this system definitely are not. Check out the huge library and discover new favorites.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
Any Animal Crossing fan would love to have this beach-themed console. It even features Tom, Timmy, and Tommy Nook on the front. Grab it for yourself or make it the perfect holiday gift.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals
Nintendo Switch OLED - White
This is the latest Switch iteration bringing with it an immensly improved OLED display that shows off both darker and brighter hues more vibrantly. White is a brand new Switch color, so it really stands out.
Nintendo Switch OLED - Neon Red & Neon Blue
This version of the OLED Switch has the same iconic red and blue Joy-Cons as the original Switch. It will make the handheld playing experience that much more enjoyable with brighter imagery.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deals
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
The Switch Lite is a handheld-only system and as such is the least expensive Switch you can get. While people are divided on whether it's actually blue or purple, it's still a beautiful color.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray
Anyone who wants a more serious looking gaming system would do well with this gray Switch Lite. Just remember that the lower price is because it can only do handheld mode and can't play on TVs.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
This beautiful blue puts one in mind of a trip to the beach. Its compact size makes it super easy to travel with so you can play that large library of Switch games.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
There's nothing shy about this gorgeous pink gaming system. Whether you're curled up playing on the couch or on a road trip, it will entertain you for hours.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow
Nothings quite as cheery as a sunny yellow. If you love bright colors and are looking for a way to play the best Nintendo Switch games, you should grab it.
Switch it up this Black Friday
The Nintendo Switch is an excellent system with a huge library of great hits that you can play anywhere. There are also several other sweet deals this Black Friday, and we'll be keeping an eye out for them. Check back to find the best Black Friday deals for you and yours.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge fast with RAVPower’s MagSafe-compatible wireless power bank
Though it feels (and is) cheaper than alternative products, RAVPower's MagSafe-compatible power bank boasts faster wireless charging speeds than the rest.
Apple Watch Series 7 teardown reveals larger battery, new display
iFixit has broken open the new Apple Watch Series 7, revealing a slightly larger battery and the possible cause of the delay to its release.
The N64 was considered a failure despite its long list of classics
With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we can finally play some of the greatest N64 classic games ever released. It's important to remember though that despite its legacy, the N64 console was actually considered a commercial failure.
Challenge your friends in the best Mario sports games!
Trying to find the perfect Mario sports game? Look no further! From kart racing to tennis, you'll be sure to find a game that suits your sports needs.