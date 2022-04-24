It's almost May, which means we're about a month away from the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). For those who cover Apple, it's a quiet time on the calendar, better known as the calm before the storm. While this week involved the usual set of iPhone 14 rumors, rather than rehash those types of stories, I'm using this Editor's Desk to highlight a product Apple discontinued nearly 15 months ago, a 6-year-old software problem, before shifting the focus to some discussion on my favorite new series of 2022, "Severance." Some odds and ends will follow.

The HomePod revisited

Apple surprisingly ended the original HomePod's reign in March 2021 without offering a replacement. The head-scratching decision came just four months after the colorful HomePod mini made its debut.

Word this week suggests Apple could eventually launch an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid. Until then, it seems many people are filling the HomePod void ... by making new and used HomePod purchases online.

The HomePod, which first launched in 2018, was priced at $299 for most of its life. Today, those same units sell for about $700 on eBay when new and sealed in a box. Used items are selling for upwards of $500.

You can't blame rampant inflation for these premium prices. Instead, it proves people are still in love with the odd-shaped HomePod, for which there's currently no equal. Although the HomePod mini is a fine Siri speaker, it was never intended to replace the original.

Sometimes Apple makes a decision that doesn't make sense — killing off the HomePod prematurely is perhaps No. 1 on this list.

Is a used HomePod worth $500? It is in households with existing HomePods where expansion is essential and even for newbies who live entirely in the Apple ecosystem.

Looking forward, while an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid sounds exciting, a better path for Apple would be to release a second-generation HomePod and call it a day. May I suggest an HomePod Air or HomePod Max, Apple?

What's up with AirDrop?

During our staff meeting each week, we analyze the most popular stories on the website for the past seven days. Near the top of that list consistently is an article that was first published in 2016, entitled, "AirDrop not working? Here's the fix."

We love the eyeballs this how-to post continues to generate. Yet, it suggests Apple might benefit from taking another look at the feature and resolving what is apparently a long-running miss. AirDrop makes it possible to transfer files remotely between close-range Macs and mobile devices like the best iPhones. When it works, AirDrop is a time-saver and a magical one. But, unfortunately, it doesn't work all the time.