It's almost May, which means we're about a month away from the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). For those who cover Apple, it's a quiet time on the calendar, better known as the calm before the storm. While this week involved the usual set of iPhone 14 rumors, rather than rehash those types of stories, I'm using this Editor's Desk to highlight a product Apple discontinued nearly 15 months ago, a 6-year-old software problem, before shifting the focus to some discussion on my favorite new series of 2022, "Severance." Some odds and ends will follow.
The HomePod revisited
Apple surprisingly ended the original HomePod's reign in March 2021 without offering a replacement. The head-scratching decision came just four months after the colorful HomePod mini made its debut.
Word this week suggests Apple could eventually launch an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid. Until then, it seems many people are filling the HomePod void ... by making new and used HomePod purchases online.
The HomePod, which first launched in 2018, was priced at $299 for most of its life. Today, those same units sell for about $700 on eBay when new and sealed in a box. Used items are selling for upwards of $500.
You can't blame rampant inflation for these premium prices. Instead, it proves people are still in love with the odd-shaped HomePod, for which there's currently no equal. Although the HomePod mini is a fine Siri speaker, it was never intended to replace the original.
Sometimes Apple makes a decision that doesn't make sense — killing off the HomePod prematurely is perhaps No. 1 on this list.
Is a used HomePod worth $500? It is in households with existing HomePods where expansion is essential and even for newbies who live entirely in the Apple ecosystem.
Looking forward, while an Apple TV/HomePod hybrid sounds exciting, a better path for Apple would be to release a second-generation HomePod and call it a day. May I suggest an HomePod Air or HomePod Max, Apple?
What's up with AirDrop?
During our staff meeting each week, we analyze the most popular stories on the website for the past seven days. Near the top of that list consistently is an article that was first published in 2016, entitled, "AirDrop not working? Here's the fix."
We love the eyeballs this how-to post continues to generate. Yet, it suggests Apple might benefit from taking another look at the feature and resolving what is apparently a long-running miss. AirDrop makes it possible to transfer files remotely between close-range Macs and mobile devices like the best iPhones. When it works, AirDrop is a time-saver and a magical one. But, unfortunately, it doesn't work all the time.
I don't know why AirDrop suddenly stops working for so many people. It's likely a software glitch caused by Bluetooth or Wi-Fi that can be fixed by following our guide's steps. We're glad we can help; it's what we do. And yet, a company claiming to make products that "just work" shouldn't have an issue like this still unresolved after all these years.
Perhaps the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will finally resolve the AirDrop issue and allow our visitors to find far more exciting articles to read!
Being Severed is good
Online and among family and friends, I'm often asked which television series I recommend. The Apple TV+ series, "Severance," remains at the top of that list. Already renewed for a second season, the Ben Stiller helmed drama will pick up lots of awards later this year for its stars and writers, and deservingly so.
"Severance" is a difficult show to describe and explain and not something anyone should jump into expecting to get all the questions answered even after the nine episodes of the first season. But, I promise you this: even though you might struggle through a few of the early episodes, you'll be completely hooked and want more by the end of the finale.
As a starting point, take a look at the original "Severance" trailer, then check out these iMore articles:
- 'Severance' creator says the idea came from their own 'meaningless' jobs
- Tell-all book goes inside Lumon, the secretive company behind 'Severance'
- Apple has created a disturbing LinkedIn page for TV+ show 'Severance'
Then, when you're officially 'severed," listen to the newly released Apple Music "Severance" playlist.
Odds and Ends
Here are some other things I've been thinking about during the week that was:
- Apple recently sent me a souped-up Mac Studio to put through the paces for a review, which you can expect to see published in a week or two. Early on, it's clear this is a fantastic Mac, but one that's not for everyone. Still, its release does suggest when the Mac lineup could be heading, which I'll discuss in more length in the review.
- If you ever wondered whether the iMore team works together physically or only remotely, consider this. For the first time since the pandemic began, a group of us are having meetings next week at Future headquarters in New York City. It will be the first time many of us have met in person and the first time in over three years at least some of us were in the same room. (Yes, we've always worked remotely as a team, even pre-COVID-19.)
- Finally, even though I'm not a hard-core baseball fan, I've enjoyed watching snippets of Apple TV+'s new "Friday Night Baseball" coverage. The live broadcasts feature great technological advances that make the games feel more immersive. It makes me hope even more that Apple gets the rights to "NFL Sunday Ticket," beginning in 2023, which now appears more likely.
Enjoy your weekend,
- Bryan
Nintendo recap: Game Boy emulator 'leaks' for Switch and more
A lot happened this week in the world of Nintendo. We'll be looking at the Game Boy emulator "leak," the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 date change, an allegation against Nintendo of America, and more.
Apple launches repair program for Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen
Apple has launched a repair program for users of the Apple Watch Series 6 experiencing a blank screen issue.
Give us these GameCube games on Switch!
You can now play games from the many consoles of Nintendo's past on the Nintendo Switch, but not as many from the GameCube. Here are some titles we'd like to see again on the new console.
Grab the best clear case to show off and protect your iPhone 13 Pro
Let the gorgeous color you picked show through with one of the best clear cases for your iPhone 13 Pro. Don't hide that Graphite, Gold, Silver, or Sierra Blue!