What you need to know
- After teasing a new Mysterious Raid Egg over the weekend, Niantic has revealed the latest Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
- Espurr has made its Pokémon Go debut.
- Trainers can challenge this Gen VI Pokémon in One Star Raids and evolve it into Meowstic.
After teasing Trainers this past weekend, Niantic announced the Mysterious Raid Egg and it's Espurr! You can now challenge Espurr, the Restraint Pokémon, in One Star Raids. This Psychic type Pokémon was originally encountered in the Kalos Region of Gen VI. With 50 Candies, Espurr can evolve into the powerful Psychic type Pokémon, Meowstic. Meowstic is a Pokémon with unique gender variance, both in appearance and movesets. Female Meowstic in Pokémon Go have access to the powerful Ghost type move, Shadow Ball, making it especially promising.
Although this is the first Gen VI Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, more Gen VI Pokémon, including the starters, will be making their Pokémon Go debut in the coming days. The starters, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, as well as Litleo, Pyroar, Fletchling, Flechinder, Talonflame, and Klefki will be the first batch of Gen VI Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go soon.
Have you encountered an Espurr Raid yet? Want to show off your first Meowstic? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Cyber Monday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports