Pokemon Go Go BeyondSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • After teasing a new Mysterious Raid Egg over the weekend, Niantic has revealed the latest Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
  • Espurr has made its Pokémon Go debut.
  • Trainers can challenge this Gen VI Pokémon in One Star Raids and evolve it into Meowstic.

After teasing Trainers this past weekend, Niantic announced the Mysterious Raid Egg and it's Espurr! You can now challenge Espurr, the Restraint Pokémon, in One Star Raids. This Psychic type Pokémon was originally encountered in the Kalos Region of Gen VI. With 50 Candies, Espurr can evolve into the powerful Psychic type Pokémon, Meowstic. Meowstic is a Pokémon with unique gender variance, both in appearance and movesets. Female Meowstic in Pokémon Go have access to the powerful Ghost type move, Shadow Ball, making it especially promising.

Although this is the first Gen VI Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, more Gen VI Pokémon, including the starters, will be making their Pokémon Go debut in the coming days. The starters, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, as well as Litleo, Pyroar, Fletchling, Flechinder, Talonflame, and Klefki will be the first batch of Gen VI Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go soon.

Cyber Monday is here! Shop nearly 200 of the BEST deals now!

Have you encountered an Espurr Raid yet? Want to show off your first Meowstic? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Pokemon Go

Main

Pokemon Go Banner Source: Niantic