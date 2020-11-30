After teasing Trainers this past weekend, Niantic announced the Mysterious Raid Egg and it's Espurr! You can now challenge Espurr, the Restraint Pokémon, in One Star Raids. This Psychic type Pokémon was originally encountered in the Kalos Region of Gen VI. With 50 Candies, Espurr can evolve into the powerful Psychic type Pokémon, Meowstic. Meowstic is a Pokémon with unique gender variance, both in appearance and movesets. Female Meowstic in Pokémon Go have access to the powerful Ghost type move, Shadow Ball, making it especially promising.

Although this is the first Gen VI Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, more Gen VI Pokémon, including the starters, will be making their Pokémon Go debut in the coming days. The starters, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, as well as Litleo, Pyroar, Fletchling, Flechinder, Talonflame, and Klefki will be the first batch of Gen VI Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go soon.

Have you encountered an Espurr Raid yet? Want to show off your first Meowstic? Let us know in the comments below