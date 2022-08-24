Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event guide

The Season of Go is coming to a close in Pokémon Go, but not before the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale. Join in with your fellow trainers as the Ultra Beasts return to Legendary raids. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this new event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event?

After four Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events, the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale is an event to wrap up the storyline surrounding Shaymin and the Ultra Beasts. This event will give players the chance to encounter all four Ultra Beasts again, as well as encounter a new costumed Pikachu, complete Special Research, and more.



While the Finale is a global event that all players can participate in, players who purchase a ticket will enjoy additional benefits, including up to three extra Special Research lines and Unown Incense spawns.

When is the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event?

The Pokémon Go 2022 Finale event is Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10AM to 6PM local time.

Habitats

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event features four unique habitats during which players can encounter different Pokémon.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa

From 10AM to noon, players can encounter the following Pokémon:

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*

Scyther*

Pinsir*

Sudowoodo*

Hitmontop*

Meditite*

Anorith*

Kricketot*

Woobat*

Karrablast*

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole

From noon to 2PM, players can encounter the following Pokémon:

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*

Machop*

Geodude*

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Magmar*

Numel*

Cranidos*

Drilbur

Axew*

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree

From 2PM to 4PM, players can encounter the following Pokémon:

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*

Electabuzz*

Electrike*

Shinx*

Lileep*

Burmy* (Sandy Cloak)

Combee*

Foongus*

Joltik

Shelmet*

Stunfisk

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego

From 4PM to 6PM, players can encounter the following Pokémon:

Bulbasaur*

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*

Clefairy*

Tentacool*

Chansey*

Tangela*

Omanyte*

Chikorita*

Turtwig*

Burmy* (Plant Cloak)

Munna*

Frillish

Swirlix*

Skrelp

Incense

Ticketed players can encounter additional Pokémon during each habitat using Incense.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa

From 10AM to noon, ticketed players can encounter the following Pokémon with Incense:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown (B)*

Unown (G)*

Unown (N)*

Unown (O)*

Unown (P)*

Unown (S)*

Unown (X)*

Pansage*

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole

From noon to 2PM, ticketed players can encounter the following Pokémon with Incense:

Unown (B)*

Unown (G)*

Unown (N)*

Unown (O)*

Unown (P)*

Unown (S)*

Unown (X)*

Torkoal

Pansear*

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree

From 2Pm to 4PM, ticketed players can encounter the following Pokémon with Incense:

Unown (B)*

Unown (G)*

Unown (N)*

Unown (O)*

Unown (P)*

Unown (S)*

Unown (X)*

Klink*

Panpour*

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego

From 4Pm to 6PM, ticketed players can encounter the following Pokémon with Incense:

Unown (B)*

Unown (G)*

Unown (N)*

Unown (O)*

Unown (P)*

Unown (S)*

Unown (X)*

Tropius

Frillish

Raids

During the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu* (one star)

Axew* (one star)

Rockruff* (one star)

Snorlax* (three star)

Salamence (three star)

Druddigon* (three star)

Dartrix (three star)

Toracat (three star)

Brionne (three star)

Pheromosa (five star)

Buzzwole (five star)

Xurkitree (five star)

Nihilego (five star)

Special Research

During the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, players can complete a short Special Research line, even if they don't have tickets. Ticketed players can also complete three additional Special Research lines.

Free Special Research

Beginning at 10AM during the Pheromosa Incursion, all players can access this Special Research line:



Paid Special Research one

Beginning at noon during the Buzzwole Incursion, ticketed players who completed the free Special Research line can access this paid Special Research line:

Paid Special Research two

Beginning at 2PM during the Xurkitree Incursion, ticketed players who completed the previous two Special Research lines can access this paid Special Research line:

Paid Special Research three

Beginning at 4PM during the Nihilego Incursion, ticketed players who completed all three previous Special Research lines can access the final Special Research line:

Additional bonuses

During the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, players can also enjoy the following bonuses:

Beast Balls in Ultra Beast encounters

One Snapshot Surprise

Nihilego hat in the PokéShop

Buzzwole shirt in the PokéShop

Go Ultra Recon Squad outfit in the PokéShop

Event exclusive stickers in gifts, PokéStops, and the PokéShop

Up to nine free Daily Raid Passes from gyms (ticketed players only)

Up to five Snapshots Surprises (ticketed players only)

Bonus 5,000 XP for in person raids (ticketed players only)

Two hour Incense (ticketed players only)

Triple XP for PokéStops and Gyms (ticketed players only)

Half Hatch Distance on eggs (ticketed players only)

Forme changing on Shaymin (ticketed players only)

Questions about the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event?

