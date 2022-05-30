After all the excitement of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, it can be hard to imagine how Niantic will make this year's event even bigger. But wonder no more! We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year. Check back often and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be sure to be fully equipped when the big event arrives. What is Pokémon Go Fest?

The biggest event of the year for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Go Fest is an annual celebration of all things Pokémon Go. First started in 2017 in Chicago, the Pokémon Go Fest was a real world gathering of players who worked together to complete challenges, catch Pokémon old and new, and celebrate their love for the game. Since then, every year Niantic has hosted this event. In 2019, Pokémon Go Fest expanded to include events in Dortmud and Yokohama, as well as Chicago. Although attendees had access to unique Pokémon and rewards, these events have also included rewards for players who were not able to attend and have involved unlocking new Pokémon and features for the game going forward. For example, at the first Pokémon Go Fest, Lugia was revealed and introduced as the first Legendary Pokémon in the game. For the past two years, Pokémon Go Fest moved to a global, virtual format and while 2022 will remain available to all players around the globe, there will also be real world celebrations in select cities. There will be no cap on tickets for the main event and all players will be able to enjoy both days for massive challenges and tons of Pokémon. How will Pokémon Go Fest 2022 work? As with the previous two years, Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be a global, virtual event, with no cap on tickets. Every player who wants to participate can purchase a ticket this year. However, there will also be several real world events that players can also participate in. This year will also feature a Finale event at the end of summer. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Dates Pokémon Go Fest 2022 runs from Saturday, June 4 through Sunday June 5, with an additional finale event on Saturday, August 22, 2022. Cost Tickets for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 are on sale now in the PokéShop for $14.99USD or local equivalent and include both days of the event, as well as the bonue finale event in August. Global Challenge Arena and Rotating Habitats

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 features the return of the Global Challenge Arena. In previous years, every hour featured a new global challenge and when players met the challenge goals, the remainder of the hour featured a bonus as a reward. This year, the Global Challenge Arena will be limited to ticketed players on Saturday and open to all players on Sunday. This year will also feature four Rotating Habitats: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. The Rotating Habitats will be available to all players, regardless of tickets; however, ticketed players will have bonus Pokémon that can be lured with Incense. Check back soon for the schedule of the Rotating Habitats! City

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during the City Rotating Habitat hours: Magnemite*

Alolan Grimer*

Hitmonchan*

Baltoy*

Burmy*

Bronzor*

Pidove*

Trubbish*

Gothita

Golett

Litten

Galarian Weezing* The following Pokémon are lured by Incense for ticketed players only: Galarian Weezing*

Unown* (B)

Unown* (G)

Unown* (O)

Unown* (U)

Klink* Plains

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during the Plains Rotating Habitat hours: Girafarig*

Dunsparce*

Larvitar*

Numel

Trapinch*

Buizel*

Patrat*

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet*

Litleo*

Axew* The following Pokémon are lured by Incense for ticketed players only: Unown* (B)

Unown* (G)

Unown* (O)

Unown* (U)

Torkoal

Axew* Rainforest

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during the Rainforest Rotating Habitat hours: Mudkip*

Seedot*

Shroomish

Slakoth*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Venipede

Karrablast

Binacle*

Skrelp

Rowlet

Pancham The following Pokémon are lured by Incense for ticketed players only: Unown* (B)

Unown* (G)

Unown* (O)

Unown* (U)

Tropius

Pancham* Tundra

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during the Tundra Rotating Habitat hours: Omanyte*

Swinub*

Wingull*

Meditite*

Wailmer*

Spheal*

Piplup*

Vanillite

Cubchoo*

Bergmite

Popplio

Galarian Darumaka* The following Pokémon are lured by Incense for ticketed players only: Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown* (B)

Unown* (G)

Unown* (O)

Unown* (U)

Galarian Darumaka* Raids

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 features the following Pokémon in raids: Costumed Pikachu* (one star)

Axew* (one star)

Dartrix (one star)

Torracat (one star)

Brionne (one star)

Rockruff* (one star) Sunday only

Snorlax* (three star) Sunday only

Salamence (three star) Sunday only

Druddigon* (three star) Sunday only

Kyogre* (five star) Saturday only

Groudon* (five star) Saturday only

Surprise Pokémon debut (five star) Sunday only Field Research

During Pokémon Go Fest 2022, any event exclusive Field Research tasks players can collect from PokéStops and Gyms can be featured here. Check back soon for every event exclusive Field Research task! Special Research

This year's Pokémon Go Fest features multiple Special Research lines. The first Special Research line will reward players with an encounter with this year's Mythical Pokémon: Shaymin. Players who complete this Special Research will encounter Land forme Shaymin. This Special Research will also be customizable, allowing players to select from Relaxed, Standard, and Master difficulties; as well as Catch, Explore, and Battle gameplay. This Special Research line must be claimed during Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and will be easier to complete during the event, but once claimed, it can be completed at any time. Then, Sunday will feature a short Special Research line for all players, regardless of tickets. Ticketed players who complete this short Special Research will unlock an additional ticketed exclusive Special Research line. Finally, during Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Finale! in August, ticketed players will have access to yet another Special Research line. Check back soon for every step on each of these Special Research lines! Collection Challenges

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 features four Collection Challenges, one themed after each of the Rotating Habitats. Check back soon for the requirements and rewards for each of these Collection Challenges! Bonuses

During Pokémon Go Fest 2022, ticketed players can enjoy the following bonuses: Boosted Shiny rates on select Pokémon

More Team GO Rocket balloons Sunday only

Double Mysterious Components from Team GO Rocket Grunts Sunday only

Up to nine bonus Raid Passes from PokéStop spins during the event

Five special Snapshot Surprise photobombs

Event exclusive stickers from PokéStop and Gym spins All players, regardless of tickets can also enjoy the following bonuses: A costumed Pikachu wearing Shaymin's Gracidea flowers in the wild and raids

Snapshot Surprise photobombs

Trainer Snapshots will appear in the Today View Merchandise

This year, the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 shirt can be purchased directly from the Niantic Supply shop, as opposed to the Pokémon Center. Real world celebrations