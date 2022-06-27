The Season of Go is here and with it, Ultra Beasts. These Legendary Pokémon have traveled through Ultra Space and found their way into Pokémon Go raids where you can battle and catch them. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to beat them. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

UB-03 Lighting, Xurkitree is the second of the Ultra Beasts, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now, the Ultra Beasts have found their way into Pokémon Go, first with Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and then in future raids.

In terms of gameplay, Xurkitree is a pure Electric type with an insanely high attack stat. Currently, its moveset leaves something to be desired, but even with its current limitations, this is a Pokémon you're going to want in your corner.

Mega Evolution strategies for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Xurkitree, but as of now, there aren't any suitable Ground type Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For now, we're waiting on the debut of Mega Swampert, Mega Camerupt, or Mega Garchomp, but until then, there are still some decent options.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The top performing Mega Pokémon in this raid is Mega Gengar. As a Poison and Ghost type, it resists both Fairy and Grass type damage, while taking normal damage from Electric type moves. If you're bringing Mega Gengar to this fight, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Mega Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another strong performing Mega Pokémon is Mega Latios. It's a Dragon and Psychic type so it resists Electric and Grass type damage, but is weak to Fairy type moves. Mega Latios's best moveset for this fight is Dragon Breath and Psychic.

Mega Beedrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

You could also bring along Mega Beedrill to this raid. Beedrill is a Poison and Bug type, granting it resistance to both Grass and Fairy type damage and no weaknesses Xurkitree can exploit. Bug Bite and Drill Run are the ideal moves for Mega Beedrill in this fight.

Mega Steelix

Source: The Pokémon Company

As the only Ground type Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go so far, Mega Steelix is an option here, but not a great one. Its performance falls far behind even the back up counters, but it can provide a same type Mega Boost to other Ground types on the field. It also resists both Electric and Fairy type damage, on top of being extra bulky, so that boost will last a long while. However, Mega Steelix lacks a Ground type fast move, so the best you can do for its moveset is Thunder Fang and Earthquake. Simply put, it just won't do enough damage for most players to want to bring it along.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Kangaskhan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Earth Power

What are the best counters for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

Xurkitree is a pure Electric type with access to Electric, Fairy, and Grass type moves. Its only weakness is Ground type.

Landorus (Therian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature, Landorus (Therian) is an excellent counter for Xurkitree. This Flying and Ground type resists Electric type damage and has no weaknesses the Ultra Beast can exploit. Although his Therian forme hasn't been available as often as his Incarnate forme, both share candy, making it easier to power up. If you're bringing a Therian Landorus to this fight, you'll want him to know Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Excadrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Unovan native Excadrill is another great choice for this fight. It's a Ground and Steel type, which means it resists Fairy and Electric type moves and has no relevant weaknesses. Excadrill is also readily available, requiring only 50 candy to fully evolve its common first stage. If you're bringing Excadrill to fight Xurkitree, you'll want Mud-Slap and Drill Run for its moveset.

Garchomp

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great option for this fight is a pseudo-Legendary from the Sinnoh Region, Garchomp. This Ground and Dragon type is weak to Fairy type damage, but resists Electric type moves. Although its first stage, Gible isn't very common normally, it has had the Community Day treatment and been featured in other events, so most active players have had the chance to catch and evolve this Pokémon. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Garchomp to know when facing Xurkitree.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great counter for Xurkitree is the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior. This Ground and Rock type resists Electric type damage, but has a double weakness to Grass, so moveset is important. Rhyperior and Rhyhorn have been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. If you're bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want Mud-Slap for its fast move and Earthquake for its charged move.

Groudon

Source: The Pokémon Company

Next up is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon. Groudon is a pure Ground type, so Grass type moves will hit for super effective damage, but it resists Electric type damage. Having been featured in several raids, Special Research, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even in the Pokémon Go Battle League, there's no good reason for active players not to have at least one already powered up. Mud Shot and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Groudon to know when facing this Ultra Beast.

Landorus (Incarnate)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although its Therian forme performs better, Landorus (Incarnate) is also a top counter for Xurkitree. It's also a Ground and Flying type, so it will resists Electric type damage while having no weaknesses the Ultra Beast can exploit. It's also the more common forme of Landorus, so most active players probably already have one or two powered up and ready for this fight. If you're bringing an Incarnate Landorus to this raid, it should know Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Krookodile

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Krookodile is a great counter for Xurkitree. It's a Dark and Ground type, which means it resists Electric type damage, but is weak to both Grass and Fairy type moves. Another downside to Krookodile is just how hard it is to get. It can only be evolved and its first stage can only be hatched from 12KM Strange Eggs rescued from the Leaders of Team GO Rocket. Still, if you have one, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Earthquake for this raid.

Golurk

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Unovan native, Golurk performs very well against Xurkitree. This Ghost and Ground type resists Electric type damage, but Grass type moves will hit extra hard. Golurk is very obtainable, having been featured in multiple events on top of eggs and the wild. Mud-Slap and Earth Power are the ideal moves for Golurk in this fight.

Mamoswine

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent counter for Xurkitree is Gen IV's Mamoswine. This Ground and Ice type is weak to Grass type damage, but resists Electric type moves. Mamoswine and its line have also been featured in events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to catch and evolve this woolly mammoth Pokémon. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, Mud-Slap and Bulldoze are the best moves it can know.

Regigigas

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is the master of the Legendary golems, Regigigas. This Normal type brings no relevant resistances or weaknesses to this raid, but more than makes up for it with its bulk. Although it was originally limited to paid Special Research, Regigigas has since had a couple runs in raids, so there's a good chance you already have one powered up and ready for this fight. Hidden Power (Earth) and Giga Impact are Regigigas's best moves when facing Xurkitree.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Terrakion with Smack Down and Sacred Sword

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ground) and Earthquake

Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Earth Power

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Latios with Dragon Breath and Psychic

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Earthquake

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Shadow Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ground) and Earthquake

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Earthquake

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gliscor with Fury Cutter and Earthquake

Note: Shadow Pokémon aren't high priority in this raid. Only Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Mewtwo, and Shadow Nidoking can compete with the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

Under the best conditions, three top level players should be able to handle Xurkitree. If you're a lower level player, lacking the best counters, or just unsure, you should aim for five players.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Xurkitree's Electric type moves

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Grass type move, as well as your Ground type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fairy type move

Questions about taking on Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Ultra Beast Xurkitree in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!