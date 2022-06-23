The Season of Go is here and with it, Ultra Beasts. These Legendary Pokémon have traveled through Ultra Space and found their way into Pokémon Go raids where you can battle and catch them. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to beat them. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

UB-02 Absorption, Buzzwole is the one of the Ultra Beasts, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now, the Ultra Beasts have found their way into Pokémon Go, first with Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and then in future raids.

In terms of gameplay, Buzzwole is one of two Ultra Beasts with Bug and Fighting typing and it's definitely the better of the two in Pokémon Go. It has much more bulk than Pheromosa, and at the least the potential for a devastating movepool. Currently, its movepool isn't quite so impressive, but that could all change at any point, so it's worth investing in a couple.

Mega Evolution strategies for Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering (Pokémon), focusing on three of its weaknesses: Flying, Fire, and Psychic.

Mega Pidgeot

Source: The Pokémon Company

If at all possible, Mega Pidgeot is the Mega Evolved Pokémon you want on your team in this fight. As a Normal and Flying type, it resists Bug type damage and has no weaknesses which Buzzwole can exploit. It will also provide a same type Mega Boost to other Flying types on the field, taking advantage of Buzzwole's double weakness. If you're bring Mega Pidgeot to this fight, Gust and Brave Bird is the moveset you'll want.

Mega Charizard Y

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you can't swing Mega Pidgeot, Mega Charizard Y is your next best bet. This Fire and Flying type will provide a same type Mega boost to two of Buzzwole's weaknesses, while resisting both Bug and Fighting type damage itself. Unfortunately, Charizard doesn't have access to a Flying type Charged moves, but for this fight, you're going to want it to know Air Slash and Blast Burn.

Mega Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although a Psychic based offensive isn't recommended for this raid, if you already have Mega Latios ready, it performs very well against Buzzwole. It's a Dragon and Psychic type, so Bug type moves will deal super effective damage, but it resists Fighting type damage. Zen Headbutt and Psychic is the moveset you'll want your Mega Latios to know in this fight.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Charizard X with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Mega Altaria with Peck and Sky Attack

Mega Gengar with Lick and Psychic

Mega Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

What are the best counters for Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

Buzzwole is a Fighting and Bug type with access to Fighting, Bug, and Poison type moves. Its weaknesses include Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Fairy; however, Flying is a double weakness, so that's where you'll want to focus your efforts.

Moltres

Source: The Pokémon Company

The best standard counter for Buzzwole is a Legendary from Kanto, Moltres. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Bug and Fighting type damage while having no weaknesses Buzzwole can exploit. Plus, Moltres has been featured so many times in so many different ways, that most active players have had several chances to catch and power it up. If you include Moltres in your team, you'll want Wing Attack for its fast move and Sky Attack for the charged.

Rayquaza

Source: The Pokemon Company

The next top counter for Buzzwole is the mascot of Pokémon Emerald, Rayquaza. This Flying and Dragon type resists Fighting and Bug type damage while having no relevant weaknesses. Rayquaza has also been available many times over in raids and even in Special Research, so most active players have encountered it. If you're bringing Rayquaza to this fight, you'll want Air Slash and Hurricane for the moveset.

Ho-Oh

Source: The Pokémon Company

The mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is another excellent counter for Buzzwole. It's a Fire and Flying type, giving it resistances to both Bug and Fighting type moves, as well as no relevant weaknesses. Ho-Oh has also been available many times in a number of ways, so there's a good chance you already have at least one powered up. For this raid, Ho-Oh's ideal moveset is Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird.

Lugia

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great counter for Buzzwole is Lugia, the mascot of Pokémon Silver. This Psychic and Flying type has no weaknesses Buzzwole can exploit and resists Fighting type damage. However, only an Apex Lugia earned from the limited Apex Masterwork Research will fit the bill. Apex Lugia is the only one with access to Aeroblast++, which should be paired with Extrasensory for maximum damage. Although other Lugia can learn Aeroblast, you'd be better off with any of the other top counters or even most of the back ups.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal also performs very well in this raid. As a Flying and Dark type, it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances, and it's had rather limited availability in Pokémon Go so far. However, if you are bringing Yveltal along, Gust and Hurricane is its ideal moveset for facing Buzzwole.

Braviary

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great counter for Buzzwole is the Unovan native Braviary. This Flying and Normal type resists Bug type damage while having no relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Braviary has rather limited availability, as it can only be obtained via evolution and its first stage doesn't normally spawn. Still, if you have one powered up and ready to go, Air Slash and Brave Bird is the moveset you'll want for this raid.

Staraptor

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh Region of Gen IV, Staraptor is more common counter you can rely on against Buzzwole. It's also a Normal and Flying type, so resists Bug type moves while taking standard damage from Fighting and Poison. Its first stage is incredibly common and Staraptor has even been featured in raids, so there should be no problem adding it to your roster. Wing Attack and Brave Bird are the moves you'll want your Staraptor to know in this fight.

Honchkrow

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent counter for Buzzwole is the Sinnoh Stone Evolution of Gen II's Murkrow, Honchkrow. This Dark and Flying type has no notable weaknesses or resistances, but its first stage is incredibly common and has been featured in many events, so most active players have had ample opportunities to evolve and power it up. The best moves for Honchkrow when facing Buzzwole are Peck and Sky Attack.

Tornadus (Incarnate)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of Unova's Forces of Nature, Tornadus (Incarnate) is our next top counter for Buzzwole. This pure Flying type resists Bug and Fighting type damage while having no weaknesses Buzzwole can exploit. He's also been featured in raids several times and shares candy with a second forme, so powering up should be easy. If you're bringing Incarnate Tornadus to this fight, you'll want him to know Air Slash and Hurricane.

Tornadus (Therian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although the Incarnate forme performs better, Tornadus (Therian) is also a top counter for Buzzwole. He's also a pure Flying type, so will resist Fighting and Bug type damage. He hasn't been featured as many times as his Therian forme, but they share candy, so powering up should still be relatively easy. Gust and Hurricane are the ideal moves for a Therian Tornadus in this fight.

Unfezant

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least, Unfezant is a Unovan native and another excellent counter for Buzzwole. This Normal and Flying type resists Bug type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Its first stage, Pidove is incredibly common, so evolving and powering it up should be easy. Air Slash and Sky Attack are Unfezant's best moves for this raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Zapdos with Charge Beam and Drill Peck

Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Yanmega with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

Scyther with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Noivern with Air Slash and Hurricane

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Swellow with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Fearow with Peck and Sky Attack

Talonflame with Peck and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Hoopa (Confined) with Confusion and Psychic

Tapu Koko with Quick Attack and Brave Bird

Oricorio (Baile) with Air Slash and Hurricane

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Scyther with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Shadow Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Shadow Crobat with Air Slash and Air Cutter

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Gliscor with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Moltres and Ho-Oh outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas, while the more common Shadow Honchkrow and Shadow Staraptor outperform everything except Mega Pidgeot.

How many players does it take to beat Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

Although the Ultra Beasts are challenging Legendary raids, Buzzwole is not one of the more difficult to beat. With the best conditions, it might even be possible for top level trainers to duo this raid. However, if you lack the best counters or are a lower level, you may want to aim for a raid party of four or five.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost Buzzwole's Fighting and Poison type moves, as well as your Fairy type counters

Rain will boost Buzzwole's Bug type moves

Wind will boost your Flying and Psychic type counters

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Fire type counters

Questions about taking on Buzzwole in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Ultra Beast, Buzzwole in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!