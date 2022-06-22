The Season of Go is here and with it, Ultra Beasts. These Legendary Pokémon have traveled through Ultra Space and found their way into Pokémon Go raids where you can battle and catch them. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to beat them. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

UB-02 Beauty, Pheromosa is the second of the Ultra Beasts, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now, the Ultra Beasts have found their way into Pokémon Go, first with Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and then in future raids.

In terms of gameplay, Pheromosa shares its typing, Bug and Fighting, with fellow Ultra Beast, Buzzwole. Unfortunately, while Buzzwole has some bulk to it, Pheromosa is far too fragile to be terribly useful in Pokémon Go. It's great for the dex entry and will transfer over to Pokémon HOME, but this will be one of the less important Ultra Beasts.

Mega Evolution strategies for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Pheromosa, focusing on three of its weaknesses: Flying, Fire, and Psychic.

Mega Pidgeot

Source: The Pokémon Company

If at all possible, Mega Pidgeot is the Mega Evolved Pokémon to bring against Pheromosa. As a Normal and Flying type, it resists Bug type damage and has no weaknesses Pheromosa can exploit. More important, it will provide a same type Mega Boost to all other Flying types on the field and Flying types make up the vast majority of the recommended counters. If you're bringing Mega Pidgeot to this raid, you'll want it to know Gust and Brave Bird.

Mega Charizard Y

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you can't afford to Mega Evolve a Pidgeot, Mega Charizard Y is the next best option. As a Fire and Flying type, it takes reduced damage from both Bug and Fighting type moves, while simultaneously boosting two of Pheromosa's weaknesses. It doesn't have access to a Flying type charged move, though so it won't be able to deal as much damage, but Air Slash and Blast Burn are its best moveset for this fight.

Mega Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although I wouldn't recommend a Psychic based strategy for this raid, if you don't have the Mega Energy for Pidgeot or Charizard, or you already have Mega Latios ready, it does very well against Pheromosa. As a Psychic and Dragon type, the Ultra Beast's Bug type moves will hit for super effective damage, but Latios will resist its Fighting type moves. Zen Headbutt and Psychic are the moves you'll want your Mega Latios to know.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Charizard X with Wing Attack and Blast Burn

Mega Altaria with Peck and Sly Attack

Mega Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Mega Gengar with Hex and Psychic

What are the best counters for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting with access to Bug and Fighting type moves. Its weaknesses include Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Fairy type; however, Flying is a double weakness so it's best to focus on Flying types if at all possible.

Moltres

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Birds of Kanto, Moltres is an excellent counter for Pheromosa. It's a Fire and Flying type, meaning it resists both Bug and Fighting type damage. Moltres has also been available so many times, in so many different ways that there's really no reason for active players to lack this Legendary Pokémon. If you are bringing Moltres along, Wing Attack and Sky Attack are the moves you'll want it to know.

Ho-Oh

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is another great counter for Pheromosa. It's also a Fire and Flying type, so it will resist both Bug and Fighting type damage. Ho-Oh hasn't been available quite as often as Moltres, but has seen many runs in raids and time as a Shadow Pokémon, so most active players have had the chance to catch at least one or two. Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird are Ho-Oh's best moves for this raid.

Rayquaza

Source: The Pokemon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Emerald, Rayquaza performs great in this raid. This Flying and Dragon type takes reduced damage from both Bug and Fighting type moves, and has had several runs in raids, giving players plenty of opportunities to catch and power it up. If you're bringing Rayquaza to this fight, it should know Air Slash and Hurricane.

Lugia

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent counter for Pheromosa is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Silver, Lugia. However, only one specific Lugia will do: the Apex Lugia earned by completing the limited Apex Masterwork Research. This specific Lugia, which is limited to one per account, can learn Aeroblast++, which pairs well with Extrasensory to deal devastating damage. With standard Aeroblast it cannot compete with the top counters. If you're bringing this Psychic and Flying type, it will take reduced damage from Fighting type moves and standard damage from Bug type.

Braviary

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Braviary is another great choice for this raid. It's a Normal and Flying type, giving it resistance to Bug type damage and no weaknesses Pheromosa can exploit. However, Braviary can only be acquired via Evolution and its first stage doesn't spawn normally. Still, if you have one, you'll want your Braviary to know Air Slash and Brave Bird.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary mascot, Yveltal was featured in Pokémon Y and also performs well in this raid. It's a Dark and Flying type, so it has no relevent resistances or weaknesses and it's only had one proper run in raids so far, so many players haven't earned enough candy to fully power it up. Still, if you have one, your Yveltal should know Gust and Hurricane when facing Pheromosa.

Tornadus (Incarnate)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature, Tornadus (Incarnate) is a great option for this fight. As a pure Flying type, he resists both Bug and Fighting type damage, and his Incarnate forme has seen wider availability in Pokémon Go. On top of that, both formes share candy, making it easier to power them up. Air Slash and Hurricane is the ideal moveset for this forme of Tornadus.

Tornadus (Therian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although its Incarnate forme is preferred, Tornadus (Therian) also performs great against Pheromosa. He's also a pure Flying type, so he will take reduced damage from all of Pheromosa's attacks, and both formes have been in raids multiple times now. If you're bringing a Therian Tornadus to this fight, Gust and Hurricane are the moves you'll want him to know.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

The second of the Legendary Birds of Kanto, Zapdos is a great counter for Pheromosa. This Electric and Flying type resists both Bug and Fighting type damage and it's been available in so many ways throughout Pokémon Go that there's no good reason for active players not to have one yet. If you include Zapdos in your team, you'll want it to know Thunder Shock and Drill Peck.

Honchkrow

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Murkrow, Honchkrow is a great option for this fight. As a Dark and Flying type, it offers no notable resistances, but it's not weak to any of Pheromosa's moves either. It's also the only readily available top counter, with its first stage being a common spawn. If you're bringing Honchkrow to this fight, Peck and Sky Attack is its ideal moveset.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least, Gen I's Mewtwo is the only non-Flying type top counter on our list. It's a pure Psychic type, so Pheromosa's Bug type moves will deal super effective damage, while Mewtwo resists Fighting type damage. Mewtwo has been available many, many times over and is a high priority raid, so most active players have at least one or two at their disposal. Unfortunately, while Mewtwo can deal enough damage to compete with the other top counters, it is unlikely to be receiving a same type Mega Boost, so it you might still be better off with some back ups. If you are bringing Mewtwo to this fight, it should know Confusion and Psystrike.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Yanmega with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

Togekiss with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

Scyther with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Noivern with Air Slash and Hurricane

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Talonflame with Peck and Brave Bird

Hoopa (Confined) with Confusion and Psychic

Oricorio (Baile) with Air Slash and Hurricane

Victini with Confusion and V-Create

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Brave Bird

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Hurricane

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Sigilyph with Air Slash and Air Cutter

Crobat with Air Slash and Air Cutter

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Shadow Scyther with Air Slash and Aerial Ace

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Hurricane

Shadow Crobat with Air Slash and Air Cutter

Shadow Gliscor with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Note: Shadow Moltres and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas.

How many players does it take to beat Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

Although the Ultra Beasts have promised to be especially challenging raids, Pheromosa should be relatively easy, as most of the best counters resist its move types. Under the best conditions, two top level players should be able to beat it together. If you're lacking in the best counters or are lower level, you might want to aim for a party of four or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Pheromosa's Bug type moves

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fighting type moves, as well as your Fairy type counters

Wind will boost your Flying and Psychic type counters

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Fire type counters

Questions about taking on Pheromosa in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Ultra Beast, Pheromosa in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!