With the arrival of Trainer battles in Pokémon GO, we have been given a whole new system of combat. One of the main new systems for combat is Trainer Battle parties.

Parties are a group of three Pokémon you assign to each of the three battle leagues in the game. You can then choose these teams to accompany you on your quest to be the best. In this article, we give you a simple rundown on how to make these teams.

Step by Step

Open the Pokémon Go app. Tap the Poké Ball icon in the center of the screen. Tap the Pokémon icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Select the Party tab on the top left of the Pokémon screen Tap the green add button (it looks like a plus sign) to create a new team in the league you want it to be in. Enter the name you want your team to be. Tap the empty box with the add button in your team group. Select the Pokémon you wish to use Repeat with each of the other two boxes to complete your team.

And that's it!

So there we have it. A super simple way to get yourself ready for Trainer combat. Remember you will need to create a team for each of the leagues but you don't have to make just one! You can make multiple teams ready to combat assorted Trainers so you can be ready for anything.

I would recommend having teams aimed at taking down specific types, like grass and dragon, as well as well rounded, powerful Pokémon to Hulk smash your way through. You will also need to refill your teams if you use those Pokémon to hold your gyms, they disappear from the team if you do that.

Tell us your best teams

What are some of the best teams you have found so far? do you go for powerful all-rounders, or target specific types? let us know down below.