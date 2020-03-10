Pokémon Go hosts several live events throughout the year, most of which have non-refundable tickets. However, in the instance that Niantic decides to postpone or cancel an event, it offers a means of requesting a refund. One such event is the Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis, which was supposed to occur on March 27–29, 2020. If you have tickets for this event, you have multiple options going forward.

One of many live events recently canceled or postponed due to concerns surrounding Covid-19, the Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis has been delayed. This three-day event was scheduled to take over St. Louis' Tower Grove Park from March 27 through March 29, 2020. It promised, among other things, access to the exclusive Unown S and the region-locked Chatot. While the event has not been canceled, Niantic has not announced details on when it will be rescheduled. Recognizing the difficulty this presents to players while trying to plan, Niantic is offering multiple options to those who purchased tickets for this event.

What are my options?

If you purchased tickets for the Safari Zone St. Louis, you have three options going forward. You can attend the event when it is rescheduled, you can play locally during the rescheduled time, or you can request a refund.

Rescheduled

Because the Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis has only been postponed, not canceled, you do have the option of attending the event when Niantic reschedules it. Your tickets will still be valid for this event. This option is especially great for players who live in St. Louis or the surrounding area, or simply players who can rearrange their travel to St. Louis.

Local Play

If you cannot rearrange your travel plans, Niantic is offering a Local Play option to players who purchased tickets for this Safari Zone during the original purchase window. This means that, during the rescheduled time, you will be able to have all the Special Research and Pokémon encounters of the St. Louis Safari Zone wherever you happen to be. Keep in mind this will apply to you alone and specifically during your local time zone. If you have a ticket for Saturday at noon, but happen to be in Baltimore, your event will begin at noon EST, not one. This option is suitable for players who can still assure they will be free during the rescheduled time but aren't sure they can make it to St. Louis.

Refund

If you can't be sure you'll be free during the rescheduled time, you also have the option of requesting a refund. When the Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis is rescheduled, refunded tickets will go on sale again, so it is possible you could get a refund for your tickets and purchase new ones if the new date and time work for you. However, it is important to keep in mind that these events are very popular and likely to sell out fast. If you absolutely cannot miss this event, you may be better off holding onto your tickets. It's also important to keep in mind that you cannot request a partial refund. If you picked up tickets for yourself and a friend, you can get both tickets refunded or neither. You cannot get a refund for just one of the tickets.

How to request a refund

Fortunately, getting a refund for your Safari Zone tickets is a quick and easy process. Between now and March 25, 11:59 PM PST, you may request a refund through in-app support:

Open the Main Menu by tapping on the Poké Ball icon. Tap on the gear icon to open the Settings menu. At the bottom of the page, tap Get Support If using an iOS device, tap Contact Us. If using an Android device, tap the message icon.

Any Questions?

Do you have any questions about getting a refund for your Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis tickets? Will you still be participating in this event in St. Louis or remotely? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!