While Apple may have expanded into multiple cloud and streaming services in its repertoire, Apple Music is one of the biggest music streaming services in the United States. There are millions of subscribers, and Apple Music is pretty much just second to Spotify globally. You can access Apple Music from the best iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and even on Android devices. But sometimes you're going to run into problems with Apple Music, or even iTunes Match or iCloud Music Library. If you're having issues, don't worry — we're here to help.

Apple Music problems: Subscriptions and data issues How to cancel your Apple Music subscription Did you give Apple Music a chance with the free trial, but just didn't like it? Or maybe you just don't want another $10 charge every month on top of everything else? Don't worry, cancelling your Apple Music subscription is pretty easy. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Since you agree to automatic renewal when starting the trial, you want to make sure that you turn that off before the charge hits your card. How to cancel your Apple Music subscription How to switch between Apple Music Individual and Family Plans

While most cellular carriers offer "unlimited" data plans these days, there is usually a hidden cap of sorts before they initiate throttling you down. Or maybe you just want to save money and have a data plan with a threshold on available data. Either way, while Apple Music is great for streaming any song you want or just enjoying some radio, it can chew through your cellular data pretty quick. If you still want to enjoy Apple Music without going over your cellular data limit, there are a few things you can do. These quick fixes include downloading music that you want to listen to instead of streaming, making sure downloads happen over Wi-Fi only, disable automatic downloads, or even limit your streaming. Apple Music eating your iPhone's cellular data plan? Here's how to fix it! Apple Music problems: iTunes Match and DRM issues

Apple Music is just one part of the bigger picture: iCloud Music Library. The other part is iTunes Match, which can store up to 100,000 songs in your iTunes library (purchases and ripped from CDs, etc.) right in iCloud. This does not count against your current iCloud storage plan. iTunes Match is a separate service that you can purchase separately for $24.99 a year, but if you just subscribe to Apple Music, you get both iCloud Music Library and iTunes Match included with your monthly $9.99 fee. I know, it's a little confusing, but basically iCloud Music Library is where all of your music, whether it's from CDs that you've ripped over the years or purchased, or just Apple Music streaming, lives, and it's stored in iCloud. Apple Music versus iTunes Match: What's the difference?

iTunes Match: The Ultimate Guide

Everything you need to know about iCloud Music Library How to unsubscribe from and cancel iTunes Match

As mentioned a few times already, if you subscribe to Apple Music, then you have access to iCloud Music Library as part of your $9.99 Individual or $14.99 Family subscription. However, it's an option available to you, but not necessary to use Apple Music. If you want to disable it for whatever reason, it's easy to go about it. Just know that iCloud Music Library does let you access all of your Mac's songs across up to 10 devices. How to use Apple Music without iCloud Music Library How to reset your iCloud Music Library for Apple Music and iTunes Match Nothing in the world is perfect, including both Apple Music and iTunes Match. While it should "just work," sometimes issues come up. If you've tried absolutely everything but still have problems, then you may need to just reset your iCloud Music Library. How to reset iCloud Music Library for Apple Music and iTunes Match How to manually update iCloud Music Library