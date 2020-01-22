Pokémon Go has plenty of baby Pokémon! But you can't just catch them. The good news is, you can hatch them. Here's how!

No. No. No. Sadly, no. Pokémon Go isn't making the new Gen 2 babies available to catch, at least not yet. That means they won't spawn either randomly or at PokéStops, and they won't show up for Incense or Lures.

If you want one, you have to hatch them! And that means eggs!

Which babies hatch from which Eggs?

While the Pokémon you can get from Eggs changes regularly, currently you can find baby Pokémon in the following Eggs:

5 KM Eggs

Mime Jr. (only in Europe)

7 KM Eggs

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Tyrogue

Smochum

Elekid

Magby

Azurill

Wynaut

Budew

Chingling

Bonsly

Happiny

Munchlax

Riolu

Mantyke

10 KM Adventure Sync Activity Reward Eggs

Riolu

Can we evolve the babies?

Absolutely. In most cases, it's not a huge help, since you can catch most of the evolved forms in the wild and, even evolved, many of these species aren't super useful. But, Pokémon hatched from Eggs tend to have pretty good, if not excellent IVs. A handful of these species are also pretty useful, so it may be worth it to evolve the following:

Togepi into Togetic, then Togekiss

Magby into Magmar, then Magmortar

Elekid into Electabuzz, then Electivire

Tyrogue into Hitmontop

Riolu into Lucario

Budew into Roselia, then Roserade

Any baby Pokémon questions?

Do you have any questions about baby Pokémon? Want to show off your latest hatch? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides to take your game to the next level!