iOS 13 brings with it multi-user support (yay!), on-screen lyrics in the Music app, undersea screensavers brought to us by the BBC, TV+ (coming Nov 1), Apple Arcade, and more. If you haven't read up on it already, here's everything that's new in detail. What's new in tvOS 13 Will your Apple TV work with tvOS 13? Apple does a fantastic job of ensuring that tvOS is compatible with most versions of Apple TV. If you're not sure whether your box is supported, we've got you covered. Will my Apple TV work with tvOS 13? How to back up your Apple TV

For most Apple devices, I highly recommend you back up your content before downloading and installing a new operating system, but Apple TV is a little different. Mainly, there is no traditional backup support. There are ways to secure your Apple TV data, though. How to back up your Apple TV How to download and install tvOS 13 If you have automatic downloads turned on, your Apple TV will update quietly while you're asleep or gone in the background. If, however, you don't want to wait for the update, you can manually trigger a tvOS update. How to download and install tvOS 13 How to update from a tvOS beta to the official release

Now that Apple has made it possible for us to check out what's coming in future updates through betas (public and developer), more and more people are jumping on the beta bandwagon. If you've been on the beta track for the past few months, but want to switch back to the official release, you can do so at any time. How to update from a tvOS beta to the official release How to troubleshoot common tvOS installation problems So far I've never had a single issue downloading and installing a tvOS update, but there are always times when something goes wrong. Don't worry. We're here to help. How to troubleshoot common tvOS installation problems Need more help? If you still have questions about how to update your Apple TV to tvOS 13, put them in the comments and I'll help you out.