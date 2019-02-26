In early February 2019, Niantic announced a new Snapshot feature for Pokémon GO that is now available on iPhone (if you don't see it yet, give it some time as it's rolling out worldwide). The feature allows you to set your Pokémon free into the real world using the iPhone's AR camera and snap photos of them in your favorite picture spots.

It's a nice new feature and shows Niantics continual push towards better use of the AR capabilities of the modern iPhone. Dare we hope to one day have a Pikachu that hides behind real-world objects when we try to catch him? We can but hope!

Until that happens though, here is a guide to take you through using the Snapshot feature in Pokémon GO.

Smeargle Alert: We are getting reports that if you use the AR snapshot feature enough the Pokémon Smeargle may appear and photobomb your photo! If you can catch him in a picture you will get the chance to capture in the game too. As soon as we have managed to find him we will update this post with the steps so you can do it too.

Step by Step