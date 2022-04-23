This week, Luke, Karen, and Stephen talk about plenty of iPhone rumors, Apple's first foray into live sports, and some Twitter news.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Apple planning major low-power upgrade for Apple Watch, says Gurman | iMore
- Baseball on Apple TV Plus slaughtered by furious fans on opening night | iMore
- Gurman: Apple TV and HomePod could be merged into one device | iMore
- iPhone 14 to get major FaceTime camera upgrade, says Kuo | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone without notch or hole-punch may debut in 2024 with under-display camera | iMore
- iPhone 14 case schematics show that the iPhone mini is dead | iMore
- Netflix will have ads in 'the next year or two' to arrest subscriber exodus | iMore
- The iPhone 13 is the best selling iPhone in years | iMore
- Elon Musk offers to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion and "transform it" | iMore
Sponsors
- Mint Mobile: Switch to Mint Mobile and get premium wireless service, starting at JUST $15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/more!
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple launches repair program for Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen
Apple has launched a repair program for users of the Apple Watch Series 6 experiencing a blank screen issue.
Give us these GameCube games on Switch!
You can now play games from the many consoles of Nintendo's past on the Nintendo Switch, but not as many from the GameCube. Here are some titles we'd like to see again on the new console.
Watch the trailer for 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 Apple TV+ premiere
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 premiere.
Grab the best clear case to show off and protect your iPhone 13 Pro
Let the gorgeous color you picked show through with one of the best clear cases for your iPhone 13 Pro. Don't hide that Graphite, Gold, Silver, or Sierra Blue!