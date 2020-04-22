As announced on April 16, 2020, this month's Community Day: Stay at Home Edition in Pokémon Go will feature an optional paid special research story event. This special research will be available to play alongside the extended Community Day activities, providing players with added bonuses, a new storyline featuring the star of this month's Community Day: Abra, and exclusive rewards, including a Rocket Radar, a Poffin, and 13,000 Stardust! Like previous paid special research events, Investigating Illusions cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Tickets for Investigating Illusions can be purchased for $1 USD or your local equivalent from the PokéShop, and are available for purchase now, through Community Day, April 25, 2020. Tickets are non-refundable, and the event will not go live until Community Day. However, if this event operates as previous paid special research events, players who purchase tickets will be able to complete the special research at their own pace after the event concludes. This special research event, along with this month's Community Day are designed to be able to play entirely from the safety of your home. Dubbed Community Day: Stay at Home Edition, Niantic has promised to make this event accessible for the many players around the world who are currently Shelter in Place or otherwise social distancing.

Have you already purchased your ticket to the special research event Investigating Illusions? Are you excited for the return of Community Day? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!