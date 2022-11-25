Who needs a yellow iPad, when you can get an older one for under $300? Save $60 on the iPad 9th Gen in this Black Friday deal!

The new iPad is a lovely thing. It is colorful, fun, and slightly bigger than its predecessor. The trouble is the price — the new iPad is now $120 more expensive than the old model, and truthfully, doesn't offer too many new features to make it worth it. Instead, if you go for the iPad 10.2 this Black Friday, you're going to get a much cheaper iPad that does pretty much all the same things. There's a $60 saving to be had over at Amazon at the moment, making it just $269 right now.

Black Friday is in full swing with some big deals to be had. We're tracking all the best Apple Black Friday deals in our live blog so that you can see the best ones as they drop.

iPad 10.2 lowest price yet

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2-inch | $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the lowest price ever for the iPad 10.2-inch, with a massive $60 saving. Don't be afraid of this iPad either — it may not be the newest, but it still packs a punch. There's a nice big screen and a very snazzy touch ID sensor at the bottom, which still feels right somehow.

The iPad 10.2-inch is still one of the best tablets that you can buy for any amount of money, with a solid aluminum build and an attractive screen. It's been replaced now, but that only means you can get one for a better price.

If anything, I'd say this iPad is a much better buy for the money. The chip inside isn't that much older and the touch ID sensor is more easily accessible. Does it come in loads of funky colors? No, but who needs the new yellow iPad when you can have one for less than $300? That's what I thought.

