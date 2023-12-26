I have tested out dozens of iPhone 15 Pro Max cases — here are 5 tips you need to know when buying a case for your new iPhone

When I got my iPhone 15 Pro Max with my phone contract, it was the most expensive and impressive phone I had ever owned. For this reason, it felt important to put a case on it that matched the device's greatness. When Karen , a regular iMore contributor, and Gerald , our Editor-in-chief, told me they’d send out some spare cases, II thought I'd get a few choices to pick from. But I didn’t expect a full box would show up with dozens of different designs inside.

Luckily, with the fiasco that is spending hours trying on and opening new cases comes quite a lot of knowledge about what makes one good. If you have just bought an iPhone, here’s what you should look out for if you want to buy the best iPhone case for you.

Straight to the Action

The Action button is one of the biggest changes for the iPhone 15 Pro line, and many cases that appear to have started production before officially knowing about it opt for an Action button cutout, as opposed to a specifically designed button in the case. This means that unless you have small fingers or longer nails, it can be a bit tough to click that button.

Unfortunately, given that the Action button is supposed to be used quickly to do away with searching around and unlocking the phone, a case without a dedicated button defeats that purpose. Thinner cases can get away with a cutout as they don’t obstruct the Action button too much, but it’s still a consideration in your case purchase.

Classic Apple You can't go wrong with this classic slim case from Apple, which gets updated every year to perfectly complement the latest iPhone lineup. The Silicone Case with MagSafe comes in some great colors that will enhance the titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max. And it won't add a lot of bulk.

Making it clear

Clear cases have a tendency to turn a little yellow over time. There are companies like dbrand that promise its cases won’t yellow but many third-party or generic cases will turn that ugly shade of brown-yellow in just a few short months. When you pick up a clear case, make sure to check what’s being promised and if the brand behind it is reputable.

While you are there, you can also check for frayed edges or any parts of the design that you anticipate rubbing off your clothes or pockets in ways that may damage the case in question. Cases are designed to protect your phone but don’t always do a good job of protecting themselves. Generally, these clear cases will be made of plastic so keep that in mind, in regard to both feel and durability. If you want something smoother feeling, you could go for something with leather or Apple's new FineWoven, which we weren't huge fans of.

Incipio Grip for MagSafe What we really liked about the Incipio Grip for MagSafe case that we reviewed on an older iPhone was the fact that the grippy edges helped prevent drops. But the case is 14-foot drop tested just in case.

Durability first

I have fallen into the trap of picking up a case just because it looks nice, only to discover it doesn’t quite do its job in regard to tough falls and scrapes. Though it can be easy to pick up what you think is pretty, it is better to have an ugly iPhone than a broken one.

Luckily, you don’t have to choose between one or the other here, and there are plenty of excellent, nice-looking cases out there. It's also worth noting the material your case comes from can impact durability and feel. If you pick a case that is shockproof, it can sustain those high-height hits that might break other cases so it is worth looking out for.

Urban Armor Gear UAG We reviewed an earlier version of the UAG Monarch case and were wowed by the tough protection in a surprisingly light package. The latest model from Urban Armor Gear offers 25-foot drop protection and it's MagSafe-compatible as well.

MagSafe and sound

With so many chargers coming with a wireless charging section, it is important to not limit yourself with your case. If you can afford to go up to a MagSafe case, you won’t regret it. Before upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone right now, I had an iPhone 12 with one of the cheapest cases I could find, which I always had to take off just to use wireless charging.

It’s not worth the effort and time of missing out on one of the most convenient charging solutions out there.

Torras Magnetic Guardian This simple, slim case comes in a handful of colors and offers up to ten foot drop protection. It's also MagSafe compatible so you can use your favorite MagSafe chargers and other accessories. It even comes with different color button covers to add a fun and colorful highlight.

Remember, not all iPhones are the same size, even if their screens are!

Though this may seem obvious, it is important to note that different models of iPhone need different cases. Apart from the obvious physical changes from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro, like the Action button and the move to USB-C, their dimensions are ever so slightly different.

Make sure that, if you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, like I do, you exclusively pick up and try iPhone 15 Pro Max cases. Some physical shops will even let you test cases out, so make sure to avail of that service where you can.